Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday:

SOCCER

Club World Cup, Morocco (to 21)

Atletico flop likely to end Ronaldinho's World Cup dream

MARRAKECH - Ronaldinho's hopes that a good performance at the Club World Cup might earn a Brazil recall have been dashed by Atletico Mineiro's shock elimination at the hands of Raja Casablanca. (SOCCER-CLUB/RONALDINHO, moved, by Brian Homewood, 500 words)

Bundesliga preview

Leverkusen primed to close on absent Bayern

BERLIN - As Bayern Munich take a break from domestic action to pursue more silverware overseas, Bayer Leverkusen will be hoping to close within four points of the all-conquering Bavarians with a win over Werder Bremen ahead of the German winter break. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Karolos Grohmann, 500 words)

Serie A preview

Improving Inter seek to rub Milan's noses in it

ROME - Inter Milan, who will not have the backing of their most passionate fans after the Curva Nord section of the San Siro was closed for the second time this season, host AC Milan looking to confirm their recent revival and further embarrass their struggling city rivals. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PREVIEW), moving shortly, by Terry Daley, 500 words)

CRICKET

South Africa v India, first test, Johannesburg (to 22)

Smith rides luck to keep South Africa ticking

An edgy Graeme Smith rode his luck and battled his way to an unbeaten half-century to give South Africa impetus as the Proteas went to tea on 118 for one on the second day of the first test at the Wanderers.(CRICKET-INDIA/ (PIX), updates throughout, by Nick Said, 400 words)

New Zealand v West Indies, third test (to 23)

Big partnership revives Windies in Hamilton

Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Denesh Ramdin rebuilt West Indies' first innings with a 200-run partnership to guide their side to 289 for six at the close of play on the first day of the third and final test against New Zealand. (CRICKET-WINDIES/, moved, 500 words)

NBA

Thunder put win streak on the line versus Bulls

The red-hot Oklahoma City Thunder shoot for an eighth consecutive win when they host the Chicago Bulls, while the San Antonio Spurs visit the Golden State Warriors in the night's other game. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

NHL

Bruins try to catch Penguins; Wings out to snap skid

The Boston Bruins, battling with the Pittsburgh Penguins for top spot in the Eastern Conference, visit the struggling Buffalo Sabres while the Detroit Red Wings try to snap a six-game skid versus the visiting Calgary Flames in two of the 11 games on the NHL schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) (Duty Editor: Justin Palmer)