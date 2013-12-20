Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday:

SOCCER

Ligue 1

Monaco v Valenciennes (1930)

Monaco eye top spot

PARIS - Monaco can move ahead of Paris St Germain at the top for at least 48 hours with victory at home to Valenciennes who are in the relegation zone. (SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect by 2130 GMT/ 4:30 PM ET, 300 words)

Dutch championship

RKC Waalwijk v Twente Enschede (1900)

Summit-chasing Twente face Waalwijk

Twente Enschede, champions in 2010, can steal a march on Vitesse Arnhem and Ajax Amsterdam by leapfrogging their rivals into top spot with victory at RKC Waalwijk. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect by 2100 GMT/4 PM ET, 300 words)

La Liga

Elche v Malaga (1930)

Copy on merit

Bundesliga

Eintracht Frankfurt v FC Augsburg (1930)

Copy on merit

Club World Cup, Morocco (to 21)

Underdogs Raja get ready to face Bayern in final

MARRAKECH - Raja Casablanca, a collection of average players languishing ninth in the Moroccan league, face European champions Bayern Munich in what appears to be a huge mismatch in Saturday's Club World Cup final. (SOCCER-CLUB/PREVIEW, moved, by Brian Homewood, 500 words)

CRICKET

South Africa v India, first test, Johannesburg (to 22)

India in charge

India took control as they moved carefully on to 109 for two at tea on the third day, a lead of 145 runs. (CRICKET-INDIA/ (PIX), moved, by Nick Said, 400 words)

New Zealand v West Indies, third test (to 23)

Narine troubles NZ batsmen as hosts build in Hamilton

Off-spinner Sunil Narine was already indicating he would be a factor later in the game as he put New Zealand's batsmen under immense pressure on the second day of the third test before the hosts finished on 156 for three at the close of play. (CRICKET-WINDIES/, moved, 500 words)

ALPINE SKIING

World Cup:

Men's super-giant slalom, Val Gardena, Italy

Copy on merit

NBA

Suns visit Nuggets in Western encounter

The surprising Phoenix Suns, who have battled their way to second place in the Pacific Division, visit the Denver Nuggets in a match-up of teams trying to stay in the Western Conference's top eight in one of nine games on the league schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

NHL

Streaking Ducks call on the Devils

The Anaheim Ducks, who have not lost since Dec. 3, go for their seventh consecutive victory when they visit the New Jersey Devils in of the five games on the league schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

