Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Monday:
- - - -
SOCCER
Premier League
Arsenal v Chelsea (2000)
Arsenal seek to return to the top
LONDON - Arsenal will return to the top with victory over London rivals Chelsea who are two points behind them in the table. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, by Martyn Herman, 600 words)
- - - -
OLYMPICS
Family pride for ice hockey center Kopitar ahead of debut
LOS ANGELES - 'Slovenian synchronicity' aptly describes the near-perfect scenario for center Anze Kopitar as he prepares for his country's ice hockey debut at next year's Winter Olympics amid a huge dose of family pride. (OLYMPICS-ICEHOCKEY/KOPITAR (INTERVIEW), expect by 2100 GMT/4 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 650 words)
- - - -
NFL
49ers go for one more win in Candlestick Park
The San Francisco 49ers, who will move to a new stadium in 2014, hope to celebrate what is likely to be the end of their 42-year stay in Candlestick Park with a victory over the visiting Atlanta Falcons. (NFL-49ERS/ (PIX), expect by 0545 GMT/12:45 AM ET, 400 words)
- -
Factbox on NFL playoff picture (NFL-PLAYOFFS (FACTBOX)
- - - -
NBA
Spurs attempt to stay close to West lead
Southwest Division leaders the San Antonio Spurs try to stay in the mix for the Western Conference lead when the Toronto Raptors visit while the Los Angeles Lakers seek to level their overall record in a road game with the surprising Phoenix Suns in two of 11 games on the NBA schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)
- - - -
NHL
Boudreau back in Washington with high-flying Ducks
The Anaheim Ducks take an eight-game winning streak to Washington as coach Bruce Boudreau makes his first return since being dismissed by the Capitals in November 2011 in one of 14 games on the NHL schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 700 words)
- - - -
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.