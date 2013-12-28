Reuters sports schedule at 1430 GMT on Saturday:
- - - -
SOCCER
Premier League (1500 unless stated)
West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion (1245)
Aston Villa v Swansea City
Hull City v Fulham
Manchester City v Crystal Palace
Norwich City v Manchester United
Cardiff City v Sunderland (1730)
City eye top spot at home to Palace, United visit Norwich
LONDON - Manchester City, who have won all nine of their
home Premier League games with a goal tally of 37-6, can move
two points clear at the top by beating lowly visitors Crystal
Palace while improving champions Manchester United travel to
Norwich City. (SOCCER-ENGLAND, by Tim Collings, 700 words)
- - - -
CRICKET
Australia v England, fourth test, Melbourne (to 30)
Australia eye victory after England crumble
MELBOURNE - Australia moved within 201 runs of victory in
the fourth Ashes test with all 10 wickets in hand after routing
England's second innings for 179 to wrest back the momentum on a
roller-coaster fourth day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
(CRICKET-ASHES/, moved, by Ian Ransom, 600 words)
- -
South Africa v India, second test, Durban (to 30)
Kallis holds firm as South Africa inch closer to India
DURBAN - Jacques Kallis showed typically stoic resistance at
the crease as he compiled a patient, unbeaten half-century to
guide South Africa to 267 for four at tea on the third day of
the second and final test against India at Kingsmead.
(CRICKET-INDIA/, moved with updates to follow, 500 words)
- - - -
SAILING
Wild Oats on the brink of seventh Sydney-Hobart victory
Wild Oats XI is on course for a record-equalling seventh
line victory in the Sydney-Hobart ocean classic but light winds
mean the record time the supermaxi set in winning last year will
not be under threat. (SAILING-AUSTRALIA/, expect by 1800 GMT/ 1
PM ET, 300 words)
- - - -
NBA
Miami ready to turn up heat on surging Trail Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers, who have surged to the top of
the Western Conference, face a major test when the reigning NBA
champion Miami Heat come to town in one of 12 games on the
league schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430
GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 700 words)
- - - -
NHL
Ducks try to keep on flying high
The Anaheim Ducks, who have won nine consecutive games and
have yet to lose a game in regulation at home this season, face
visiting Phoenix and the Tampa Bay Lightning, winners of five in
a row, are home to Montreal in two of eight games on the NHL
schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM
ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)
- - - -
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North
American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01
PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
- - - -
TENNIS
Hopman Cup, Perth (copy on merit)
Brisbane International (copy on merit)
(London Duty Editor: Pritha Sarkar)