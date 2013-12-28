Reuters sports schedule at 1430 GMT on Saturday: - - - - SOCCER Premier League (1500 unless stated) West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion (1245) Aston Villa v Swansea City Hull City v Fulham Manchester City v Crystal Palace Norwich City v Manchester United Cardiff City v Sunderland (1730) City eye top spot at home to Palace, United visit Norwich LONDON - Manchester City, who have won all nine of their home Premier League games with a goal tally of 37-6, can move two points clear at the top by beating lowly visitors Crystal Palace while improving champions Manchester United travel to Norwich City. (SOCCER-ENGLAND, by Tim Collings, 700 words) - - - - CRICKET Australia v England, fourth test, Melbourne (to 30) Australia eye victory after England crumble MELBOURNE - Australia moved within 201 runs of victory in the fourth Ashes test with all 10 wickets in hand after routing England's second innings for 179 to wrest back the momentum on a roller-coaster fourth day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. (CRICKET-ASHES/, moved, by Ian Ransom, 600 words) - - South Africa v India, second test, Durban (to 30) Kallis holds firm as South Africa inch closer to India DURBAN - Jacques Kallis showed typically stoic resistance at the crease as he compiled a patient, unbeaten half-century to guide South Africa to 267 for four at tea on the third day of the second and final test against India at Kingsmead. (CRICKET-INDIA/, moved with updates to follow, 500 words) - - - - SAILING Wild Oats on the brink of seventh Sydney-Hobart victory Wild Oats XI is on course for a record-equalling seventh line victory in the Sydney-Hobart ocean classic but light winds mean the record time the supermaxi set in winning last year will not be under threat. (SAILING-AUSTRALIA/, expect by 1800 GMT/ 1 PM ET, 300 words) - - - - NBA Miami ready to turn up heat on surging Trail Blazers The Portland Trail Blazers, who have surged to the top of the Western Conference, face a major test when the reigning NBA champion Miami Heat come to town in one of 12 games on the league schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 700 words) - - - - NHL Ducks try to keep on flying high The Anaheim Ducks, who have won nine consecutive games and have yet to lose a game in regulation at home this season, face visiting Phoenix and the Tampa Bay Lightning, winners of five in a row, are home to Montreal in two of eight games on the NHL schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) - - - - NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) - - - - TENNIS Hopman Cup, Perth (copy on merit) Brisbane International (copy on merit) (London Duty Editor: Pritha Sarkar)