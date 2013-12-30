Reuters sports schedule at 1400 on Monday: - - MOTOR RACING Schumacher 'critical' after skiing fall LYON - Retired seven-times Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher was in 'critical' condition with head injuries after an off-piste skiing accident in the French Alps resort of Meribel, his agent said on Sunday.(MOTOR RACING/SCHUMACHER (PIX, TV), moved, 600 words) - - - - CRICKET Australia unlikely to change bowlers for Sydney MELBOURNE - Australia are expected to keep the successful attack that has carried them to a 4-0 Ashes lead for the final test against England in Sydney, bowling coach Craig McDermott said. (CRICKET-ASHES/AUSTRALIA, moved, by Ian Ransom, 550 words) - - Flower backs Cook, to discuss coaching future in Sydney MELBOURNE - England team director Andy Flower has backed Alastair Cook's captaincy and will have talks with his new boss in Sydney this week about his own future in the wake of the tourists' fourth straight loss in the Ashes series. (CRICKET ASHES/FLOWER, moved, 650 words) - - South Africa v India, second test, Durban (to 30) South Africa seal series win DURBAN - South Africa eased to their victory target of 59 for the loss of no wickets on the final day at Kingsmead to win the series 1-0. (CRICKET-INDIA/, moved, 400 words) - - - - TENNIS Brisbane International (to Jan 5) Sharapova wins on return to action World number four Maria Sharapova beat France's Caroline Garcia 6-3 6-0 in the opening round of the Australian Open warm-up event. (TENNIS-BRISBANE/, PIX, moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 500 words) - - Hopman Cup, Perth (to 4) Copy on merit - - - - NBA Heat look for another Western win The Miami Heat, who eked out a win over Portland without the injured LeBron James, continue their Western swing with a stop in Denver, which has lost six consecutive games, in one of seven contests on the NBA schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words) - - - - NHL Kings call on Blackhawks in meeting of Stanley Cup winners The Los Angeles Kings visit the Chicago Blackhawks in a meeting of the last two Stanley Cup winners in one of five games on the NHL schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) - - - NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) (London duty Editor: Ed Osmond)