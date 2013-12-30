Reuters sports schedule at 1400 on Monday:
- -
MOTOR RACING
Schumacher 'critical' after skiing fall
LYON - Retired seven-times Formula One world champion
Michael Schumacher was in 'critical' condition with head
injuries after an off-piste skiing accident in the French Alps
resort of Meribel, his agent said on Sunday.(MOTOR
RACING/SCHUMACHER (PIX, TV), moved, 600 words)
- - - -
CRICKET
Australia unlikely to change bowlers for Sydney
MELBOURNE - Australia are expected to keep the successful
attack that has carried them to a 4-0 Ashes lead for the final
test against England in Sydney, bowling coach Craig McDermott
said. (CRICKET-ASHES/AUSTRALIA, moved, by Ian Ransom, 550 words)
- -
Flower backs Cook, to discuss coaching future in Sydney
MELBOURNE - England team director Andy Flower has backed
Alastair Cook's captaincy and will have talks with his new boss
in Sydney this week about his own future in the wake of the
tourists' fourth straight loss in the Ashes series. (CRICKET
ASHES/FLOWER, moved, 650 words)
- -
South Africa v India, second test, Durban (to 30)
South Africa seal series win
DURBAN - South Africa eased to their victory target of 59
for the loss of no wickets on the final day at Kingsmead to win
the series 1-0. (CRICKET-INDIA/, moved, 400 words)
- - - -
TENNIS
Brisbane International (to Jan 5)
Sharapova wins on return to action
World number four Maria Sharapova beat France's Caroline
Garcia 6-3 6-0 in the opening round of the Australian Open
warm-up event. (TENNIS-BRISBANE/, PIX, moved, by Nick Mulvenney,
500 words)
- -
Hopman Cup, Perth (to 4)
Copy on merit
- - - -
NBA
Heat look for another Western win
The Miami Heat, who eked out a win over Portland without the
injured LeBron James, continue their Western swing with a stop
in Denver, which has lost six consecutive games, in one of seven
contests on the NBA schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by
0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)
- - - -
NHL
Kings call on Blackhawks in meeting of Stanley Cup winners
The Los Angeles Kings visit the Chicago Blackhawks in a
meeting of the last two Stanley Cup winners in one of five games
on the NHL schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430
GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
- - -
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North
American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01
PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
(London duty Editor: Ed Osmond)