MOTOR RACING

Schumacher stable

GRENOBLE - French doctors treating Michael Schumacher for brain injuries sustained in a ski fall said the seven-times Formula One world champion was now in stable condition. (MOTOR RACING/SCHUMACHER (PIX, TV), moved, 600 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

Swansea City v Manchester City (1245)

Arsenal v Cardiff City (1500)

Crystal Palace v Norwich City (1500)

Fulham v West Ham United (1500)

Liverpool v Hull City (1500)

Southampton v Chelsea (1500)

Stoke City v Everton (1500)

Sunderland v Aston Villa (1500)

West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United (1500)

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur (1730)

LONDON - Arsenal can complete a quick double over managerless Cardiff City and consolidate their position at the top of the table when the relentless Premier League holiday schedule continues on New Year's Day. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/PIX, expect first lead by 1430 GMT/9:30 AM ET, by Toby Davis, 600 words)

Brisbane International (to Jan 5)

Federer starts season well

Roger Federer beat Jarkko Nieminen 6-4 6-2 in his opening match of the year. (TENNIS-BRISBANE/, PIX, moved, by Ciaran Baynes, 500 words))

Hopman Cup, Perth (to 4)

CRICKET

Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Dubai, first test (to Jan 4)

Pakistan take control

Pakistan reached 327 for four on day two after bowling out Sri Lanka for 204 in Abu Dhabi.(CRICKET-LANKA/, expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, 400 words)

Ashes

Australia on verge of series sweep

SYDNEY - It's a fair bet Michael Clarke won't be booed at the Sydney Cricket Ground this week when he sets out to become just the third Australia captain to achieve a 5-0 sweep over England in an Ashes series. (CRICKET-ASHES/PREVIEW, moved, 600 words)

NBA

Pacers look to pull away from East

The Indian Pacers will try to pad their lead atop the eastern Conference when they kick off 2014 with a road game against the Toronto Raptors in one of five games on the NBA schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

OLYMPICS

USA Hockey unveils ice hockey rosters for Sochi

ANN ARBOR, Michigan - USA Hockey will announce its men's and women's ice hockey rosters for the Sochi Olympics at the National Hockey League's 2014 Winter Classic. (OLYMPICS-ICEHOCKEY/USA (PIX), expect by 2300 GMT /6 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 400 words)

NHL

Maple Leafs and Red Wings open 2014 at Winter Classic

ANN ARBOR, Michigan -The National Hockey League kicks off 2014 with the outdoor Winter Classic between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings which is expected to attract a record crowd of over 105,000 to Michigan Stadium. (NHL-CLASSIC/(PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/4 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 400 words)

NHL opens 2014 with two games

The Detroit Red Wings host the Toronto Maple Leafs in the outdoor Winter Classic in front of an expected record crowd of about 107,000 at Michigan Stadium, while the Tampa Bay Lightning close out 2013 at the Vancouver Canucks in the two games on the NHL schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

