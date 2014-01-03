Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday: - - - - CRICKET Australia v England, fifth test (to 7) Australia haunt England again SYDNEY - England will resume their first innings with just eight runs on the board and already one wicket down chasing Australia's 326 and trying to avoid the humiliation of a 5-0 series sweep at the Sydney Cricket Ground. (CRICKET-ASHES/, expect from 0130 GMT, by Nick Mulvenney, 600 words) - - - - Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi, first test (to Jan 4) Mathews hundred gives Sri Lanka upper hand Angelo Mathews made amends for missing a century in the first innings with a gritty unbeaten 116 in the second as Sri Lanka racked up a solid lead in the opening test against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi. (CRICKET-LANKA/, moving shortly, 400 words) - - - - TENNIS Brisbane International (to 5) Serena extends winning streak over Sharapova BRISBANE - Serena Williams did not let her misfiring serve stop her from defeating Maria Sharapova 6-2 7-6 (9-7) to reach the final. (TENNIS-BRISBANE/, moved with updates to follow, by Ciaran Baynes, 350 words) - - Hopman Cup, Perth (to 4) Copy on merit - - - - NFL Bengals fans wary of a Chargers playoff jolt It has been 24 years since the Cincinnati Bengals won an NFL playoff game and dubious fans appear unconvinced the drought will end on Sunday when the AFC North champions host the red-hot San Diego Chargers in a wild-card clash with thousands of tickets still unsold. (NFL-PLAYOFFS/BENGALS, expect by 2100 GMT/4PM ET, 400 words) - - - - GOLF PGA Tour: Hyundai Tournament of Champions (to 6) Scott and Dufner set to start 2014 campaigns in Hawaii Masters champion Adam Scott of Australia and American Jason Dufner, winner of last year's PGA Championship, will launch their respective 2014 campaigns in Friday's opening round at the Kapalua Resort in Hawaii where an elite, winners-only field of 30 has assembled. (GOLF-PGA/, expect end-of-day lead by 0600 GMT/1 AM ET, 400 words) - - - - NBA Hawks look to make move on East leaders The Atlanta Hawks, winners of seven of their last 10, will try to extend their recent form and close the gap on the Eastern Conference-leading Indiana Pacers when they host the Golden State Warriors in one of seven games on the NBA schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words) - - - - NHL Ducks in tight battle for West lead The Anaheim Ducks, in a battle with the defending Stanley Cup champion Chicago Blackhawks for top spot in the Western Conference, host the Edmonton Oilers in one of four games on the NHL schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words) - - - - NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) - - - - (London duty editor: Pritha Sarkar)