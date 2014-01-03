Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday:
- - - -
CRICKET
Australia v England, fifth test (to 7)
Australia haunt England again
SYDNEY - England will resume their first innings with just
eight runs on the board and already one wicket down chasing
Australia's 326 and trying to avoid the humiliation of a 5-0
series sweep at the Sydney Cricket Ground. (CRICKET-ASHES/,
expect from 0130 GMT, by Nick Mulvenney, 600 words)
- - - -
Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi, first test (to Jan 4)
Mathews hundred gives Sri Lanka upper hand
Angelo Mathews made amends for missing a century in the
first innings with a gritty unbeaten 116 in the second as Sri
Lanka racked up a solid lead in the opening test against
Pakistan in Abu Dhabi. (CRICKET-LANKA/, moving shortly, 400
words)
- - - -
TENNIS
Brisbane International (to 5)
Serena extends winning streak over Sharapova
BRISBANE - Serena Williams did not let her misfiring serve
stop her from defeating Maria Sharapova 6-2 7-6 (9-7) to reach
the final. (TENNIS-BRISBANE/, moved with updates to follow, by
Ciaran Baynes, 350 words)
- -
Hopman Cup, Perth (to 4)
Copy on merit
- - - -
NFL
Bengals fans wary of a Chargers playoff jolt
It has been 24 years since the Cincinnati Bengals won an NFL
playoff game and dubious fans appear unconvinced the drought
will end on Sunday when the AFC North champions host the red-hot
San Diego Chargers in a wild-card clash with thousands of
tickets still unsold. (NFL-PLAYOFFS/BENGALS, expect by 2100
GMT/4PM ET, 400 words)
- - - -
GOLF
PGA Tour: Hyundai Tournament of Champions (to 6)
Scott and Dufner set to start 2014 campaigns in Hawaii
Masters champion Adam Scott of Australia and American Jason
Dufner, winner of last year's PGA Championship, will launch
their respective 2014 campaigns in Friday's opening round at the
Kapalua Resort in Hawaii where an elite, winners-only field of
30 has assembled. (GOLF-PGA/, expect end-of-day lead by 0600
GMT/1 AM ET, 400 words)
- - - -
NBA
Hawks look to make move on East leaders
The Atlanta Hawks, winners of seven of their last 10, will
try to extend their recent form and close the gap on the Eastern
Conference-leading Indiana Pacers when they host the Golden
State Warriors in one of seven games on the NBA schedule.
(NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The
Sports Xchange, 350 words)
- - - -
NHL
Ducks in tight battle for West lead
The Anaheim Ducks, in a battle with the defending Stanley
Cup champion Chicago Blackhawks for top spot in the Western
Conference, host the Edmonton Oilers in one of four games on the
NHL schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30
PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)
- - - -
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North
American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01
PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
- - - -
(London duty editor: Pritha Sarkar)