CRICKET

Australia v England, fifth test

Australia wrap up 5-0 Ashes series sweep

SYDNEY - A rampant Australia sealed a 5-0 Ashes series sweep by skittling England out for 166 to claim a 281-run victory with more than two days to spare in the fifth test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. (CRICKET-ASHES/, moved with updates, by Nick Mulvenney, 600 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Hyundai Tournament of Champions (to 6)

Johnson storms three shots clear in Hawaii

Zach Johnson failed to take advantage of the par-five holes but his renowned, razor-sharp wedge game helped him seize a three-shot lead after the second round of the Hyundai Tournament of Champions in Hawaii. (GOLF-PGA/, moved, 400 words)

SOCCER

La Liga

Sevilla v Getafe (1100)

Barcelona v Elche (1500)

Osasuna v Espanyol (1700)

Real Sociedad v Athletic Bilbao (1900)

Barcelona bid to retake top spot, Bilbao visit Sociedad

BARCELONA - Champions Barcelona aim to recapture top spot in La Liga by beating lowly visitors Elche, after Atletico Madrid leapfrogged them on Saturday, while fourth-placed Athletic Bilbao visit Real Sociedad who are four points behind them in fifth. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), by Tim Hanlon, 600 words)

Serie A

Chievo Verona v Cagliari (1400)

Fiorentina v Livorno (1700)

Juventus v AS Roma (1945)

Juve host Roma in top-of-the-table clash as Serie A resumes

ROME - Serie A leaders Juventus welcome second-placed AS Roma, who are five points off the pace, after fourth-placed Fiorentina entertain second-bottom Livorno as Serie A gets back to business after the winter break. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect from 2145 GMT/5:45 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 600 words)

FA Cup third round

West Ham humiliated by second-tier Nottingham Forest

Sunderland v Carlisle United(III) (1400)

Derby County(II) v Chelsea (1415)

Liverpool v Oldham Athletic(III) (1500)

Port Vale(III) v Plymouth Argyle(IV) (1500)

Manchester United v Swansea City (1630)

Chelsea visit McClaren's Derby, United host Swansea

LONDON - Eleven-times FA Cup winners Manchester United host Swansea City in the third round after Chelsea's tricky trip to Steve McClaren's in-form Championship (second division) side Derby County and Liverpool's home tie with third tier Oldham Athletic. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP (PIX), first take moved at 1400GMT. Further updates to follow, by Toby Davis, 700 words)

French Cup round of 64

Marcq-en Baroeul v Auxerre(II) (1100)

Bourg-Peronnas(III) v En Avant Guingamp (1300)

La Cayolle AS v Balagne Ile Rousse(V) (1300)

Saint Amand et Tallende v Iris Club de Croix(V) (1300)

Amiens AC(IV) v Lille (1315)

Nantes v Nice (1315)

La Suze-sur-Sarthe v Olympique Lyon (1315)

Raon-l'Etape(IV) v Girondins Bordeaux (1315)

Rodez Aveyron(IV) v Montpellier HSC (1315)

Bastia v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC (1315)

Stade Brest(II) v Paris St Germain (1315)

Quimperle FC v Ajaccio (1330)

Vannes OC(III) v Monaco (1600)

FC Sete 34(V) v Carquefou(III) (1700)

Olympique Marseille v Stade de Reims (1945)

Monaco start French Cup campaign at Vannes

PARIS - Monaco start their French Cup bid with a last 64 trip to third division Vannes OC. (SOCCER-FRANCE/CUP, by 1800 GMT/1PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 250 words)

TENNIS

ATP: Brisbane International

Hewitt grinds down Federer to claim Brisbane title

Roger Federer's hopes of starting the year with a long-overdue title ended in failure on Sunday when the Swiss was beaten by local hero Lleyton Hewitt in the Brisbane International final (TENNIS-BRISBANE/ (PIX), moved at 1126 GMT, by Ciaran Baynes, 400 words)

RALLYING

Dakar Rally begins (to 18)

NFL

WILD-CARD PLAYOFF GAMES

Bengals out to end postseason skid v Chargers

The Cincinnati Bengals (11-5) will try to end 23 years without a playoff victory when the AFC North champions host the San Diego Chargers (9-7), who squeaked into the playoffs with four consecutive victories, in an AFC wild-card game. (NFL-PLAYOFFS/BENGALS (PIX), expect first copy by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 500 words)

Niners hope hot streak does not end in cold Green Bay

The red-hot San Francisco 49ers (12-4), winners of six consecutive games, hope the frigid weather of Green Bay will not slow their run when they face the NFC North champion Packers (8-7-1), who are regaining confidence with the return of quarterback Aaron Rodgers in an NFC wild-card game. (NFL-PLAYOFFS/EAGLES (PIX), expect first copy by 0200 GMT/9 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 500 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Hyundai Tournament of Champions (to 6)

Zach Johnson in charge going into third round at Kapalua

American Zach Johnson, seeking his 11th victory on the PGA Tour, takes a three-shot lead into the third round at the Kapalua Resort in Hawaii after firing a seven-under-par 66 on Saturday in the elite, winners-only event. (GOLF-PGA/, expect end-of-day lead by 0400 GMT/11 PM ET, 400 words)

NBA

Raptors' five-game win streak gets big test at Miami

The surprising Toronto Raptors, who have won five consecutive games, travel south to play reigning league champions the Miami Heat in a meeting of division leaders in one of seven games on the NBA schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

NHL

Sharks face off with league-leading Blackhawks

The San Jose Sharks, who stand fourth in the Western Conference, take on league and conference leader the Chicago Blackhawks in one of five games on the NHL schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)