OLYMPICS

Over the next two weeks, Reuters will run a feature package on 50 Athletes to watch at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. Here are today's featured athletes:

'Schlieri' aims to soar in Sochi

A year ago, Gregor Schlierenzauer became one of the most successful ski jumpers in history at just 23 but the charismatic Austrian still has a glaring omission from his list of achievements - an individual Olympic gold medal. (OLY-BIO-SCHLIERENZAUER (PIX), moved, by David Ljunggren, 900 words)

'Ice Queen' Yuna aims to enjoy Olympic swansong

Kim Yuna carried the expectation of a nation on her shoulders when she skated her way to the title at the Vancouver Games, and while South Koreans will settle for nothing less than gold in Sochi the Olympic champion seems more at ease with the pressure. (OLY-BIO-YUNA (PIX), moved, by Peter Rutherford, 600 words)

From Sheffield to Sochi, slopestyle for Woods

A Yorkshire lad who learned to ski on an inner-city Sheffield dry slope that has since burned to the ground is Britain's best hope for an Olympic gold medal in Sochi and James Woods admits the prospect still feels "insane". (OLY-BIO-WOODS (PIX), moved, by Martyn Herman, 900 words)

Kramer keen to right past wrongs

It is just as well endurance is one of Sven Kramer's best attributes as the Dutch long track speedskater has suffered a painfully protracted wait to right the wrongs of the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games. (OLY-BIO-KRAMER (PIX), moved, by Patrick Johnston, 900 words)

Norwegian showman Northug gets serious for Sochi

Norwegian Olympic champion Petter Northug brings a dash of showmanship to the tough world of cross-country skiing, his dramatic sprint finishes and teasing of defeated rivals making him a national hero. (OLY-BIO-NORTHUG (PIX), moved, by Keith Weir, 500 words)

SOCCER

Premier League (1500 unless stated)

Hull City v Chelsea (1245)

Cardiff City v West Ham United

Everton v Norwich City

Fulham v Sunderland

Southampton v West Bromwich Albion

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace

Manchester United v Swansea City (1730)

Chelsea eye top spot, Manchester United face Swansea again

LONDON - Chelsea visit Hull City knowing a win would give them provisional top spot in the Premier League while faltering champions Manchester United host a Swansea team who beat them at Old Trafford in the FA Cup last weekend. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect from 1445 GMT/9:45 AM ET, by Martyn Herman, 700 words)

La Liga

Getafe v Rayo Vallecano (1100)

Athletic Bilbao v Almeria (1500)

Celta Vigo v Valencia (1700)

Atletico Madrid v Barcelona (1900)

Elche v Sevilla (2100)

Leaders Barca visit Atletico in top-of-the-table clash

MADRID - La Liga leaders Barcelona visit Atletico Madrid in a mouthwatering clash with the second-placed hosts having won all their home league games this season and the visitors yet to decide if fit-again Lionel Messi starts. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect from 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 600 words)

Serie A

Livorno v Parma (1700)

Bologna v Lazio (1945)

Copy on merit

Ligue 1 (1900 unless stated)

Ajaccio v Paris St Germain (1600)

En Avant Guingamp v St Etienne

Girondins Bordeaux v Toulouse

Olympique Lyon v Sochaux

Stade Rennes v Nice

Valenciennes v Bastia

PSG looking to move five points clear in Ligue 1

PARIS - Paris St Germain will move a provisional five points clear at the top of Ligue 1 with a win at bottom club AC Ajaccio. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 300 words)

TENNIS

Australian Open (Jan 13-26)

Champions Djokovic and Azarenka talk up title defence

MELBOURNE - Triple defending champion Novak Djokovic and women's holder Victoria Azarenka are among leading players talking up their chances in the year's first grand slam (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX), expect by 0400 GMT/11 PM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, Ian Ransom and Simon Cambers)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Sony Open, Honolulu, Hawaii (to 12)

American Stuard sets pace at halfway point in Hawaii

Little-known American Brian Stuard will take a one-shot lead into Saturday's third round at Waialae Country Club after carding a five-under-par 65 that featured a stunning eagle on his final hole. Masters champion Adam Scott lurks just three strokes off the pace. (GOLF-PGA/, expect end-of-day lead by 0200 GMT/9 PM ET, 400 words)

NFL

Saints visit Seahawks with hopes of getting revenge

The New Orleans Saints will try to avenge last month's blowout loss to the Seattle Seahawks when they visit raucous CenturyLink Field in an NFC divisional playoff that will put the victor one win away from a Super Bowl berth. (NFL-PLAYOFFS/SEAHAWKS (PIX), expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, 500 words)

Comeback Colts look to tame Brady's Patriots

The Indianapolis Colts, fresh off a stunning come-from-behind victory in their playoff opener, visit Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in a divisional showdown that will send the winner to the AFC championship game. (NFL-PLAYOFFS/PATRIOTS (PIX), expect by 0445 GMT/11:45PM ET, 500 words)

NBA

Heat visit Wizards with eye on East lead

The Miami Heat, in the midst of their longest road trip of the season, will try to close the gap on the Eastern Conference-leading Indiana Pacers when they visit the Washington Wizards in one of nine games on the NBA schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 750 words)

NHL

Blackhawks visit Canadiens in Original Six matchup

The defending Stanley Cup champion Chicago Blackhawks can keep pressure on the Western Conference-leading Anaheim, Ducks with a win over the host Montreal Canadiens in an Original Six matchup, one of 10 games on the NHL schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 900 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

CRICKET

Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi, second test (to 12)

Younus, Misbah steady Pakistan but Sri Lanka in control

Younus Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq steadied the Pakistan second innings with an unbroken 113-run stand after their team appeared to be heading for a heavy defeat by losing three quick wickets in the second test against Sri Lanka in Dubai on Friday. (CRICKET-LANKA/(PIX), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, 250 words)

CYCLING

Tour of Spain

2014 Vuelta route to be unveiled in Cadiz

CADIZ, Spain - The route for the Aug. 23-Sept. 14 Vuelta a Espana, the third 'Grand Tour' which was won by American Chris Horner last year, is expected to contain several tough summit finishes when it is unveiled. (CYCLING-VUELTA/ROUTE expect by 1330 GMT/8:30 AM ET, by Alasdair Fotheringham, 400 words)

ALPINE SKIING

World Cup: Men's Giant Slalom, Adelboden

World Cup: Women's Downhill/Super G, Altenmarkt/Zauchensee

