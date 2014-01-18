Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday:

- - - -

OLYMPICS

Reuters is currently running a feature package on 50 athletes to watch at the Feb. 7-23 Sochi Winter Olympics.

- -

SPEED SKATING

Lee ready to begin her golden age

A LEGO fascination and penchant for nail art seem to be the only things capable of distracting South Korean speed skater Lee Sang-hwa, whose mental strength and dedication to training form the building blocks of her growing supremacy in the sport.(OLY-BIO-LEE (PIX), moved, by Michelle Kim, 550 words)

- -

SKIING

YouTube hit Wallisch eyes Sochi gold

An Olympic medal was never really part of Tom Wallisch's life project, he forgot that fanciful notion when he joined the free skiing rebels and hit the rails. (OLY-BIO-WALLISCH (PIX), moved, by Martyn Herman, 850 words)

- -

BIATHLON

Bjoerndalen has one last target

Biathlon great Ole Einar Bjoerndalen, a precocious talent as a youngster, is looking to end his Olympic career at 40 with a record medal tally. (OLY-BIO-BJOERNDALEN (PIX), moved, by Julien Pretot, 650 words)

- -

CURLING

Sigfridsson is top of class

Swede Margaretha Sigfridsson's curling career would probably never have started had a childhood English teacher who loved the sport not sneaked his class to a rink to try it out. (OLY-BIO-SIGFRIDSSON (PIX), moved, by Frank Pingue, 650 words)

- -

LUGE

NEW DELHI - Sixteen years since turning up at the starting ramp in the 1998 Nagano Games with a borrowed sled, Indian luger Shiva Keshavan will make his fifth Winter Olympic appearance in Sochi next month, still supported more by goodwill than any system. (OLYMPICS-INDIA/KESHAVAN (PIX), moved, by Amlan Chakraborty, 500 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

Australian Open (to 26)

Dominant Nadal leads race into second week

MELBOURNE - Rafa Nadal beamed with delight after laying down an emphatic marker with a brilliant display of all-court tennis to charge into the last 16 of the Australian Open on Saturday. (TENNIS-OPEN/, (PIX), moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 900 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League (1500 unless stated)

Sunderland v Southampton (1245)

Arsenal v Fulham

Crystal Palace v Stoke City

Manchester City v Cardiff City

Norwich City v Hull City

West Ham United v Newcastle United

Liverpool v Aston Villa (1730)

Leaders Arsenal welcome struggling Fulham, City host Cardiff

LONDON - Premier League leaders Arsenal need a home win over lowly Fulham to make sure they stay ahead of the chasing pack with Manchester City, a point behind, hosting a Cardiff City team that beat them in Wales. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, (PIX), expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Mike Collett, 700 words)

- -

La Liga

Real Betis v Real Madrid (1500)

Granada v Osasuna (1900)

Espanyol v Celta Vigo (2100)

Elche v Rayo Vallecano (1700)

Real can go level at the top with win at struggling Betis

MADRID - Real Madrid can draw level on 50 points with joint leaders Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, who both play on Sunday, with a win at bottom side Real Betis. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, (PIX), expect by 1715 GMT/12:15 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

- -

Serie A

AS Roma v Livorno (1700)

Juventus v Sampdoria (1945)

Juve aim for 12th win in a row, Roma host Livorno

ROME - Serie A leaders Juventus bid for a 12th straight win when they host improving Sampdoria while second-placed AS Roma, eight points behind, entertain promoted Livorno and their new coach Attilio Perotti who was appointed following Davide Nicola's sacking on Monday. (SOCCER-ITALY/, (PIX), expect from 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, by Terry Daley, 500 words)

- -

Ligue 1 (1900 unless stated)

Olympique Marseille v Valenciennes (1600)

Bastia v Girondins Bordeaux

FC Lorient v En Avant Guingamp

Nice v Ajaccio

Stade Rennes v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC

Sochaux v Montpellier HSC

Copy on merit

- -

Dutch Championship (1745 unless stated)

AZ Alkmaar v NAC Breda (1645)

PEC Zwolle v Vitesse Arnhem

RKC Waalwijk v Groningen

Heerenveen v Roda JC Kerkrade (1845)

Vitesse target provisional top spot against Zwolle

AMSTERDAM - Vitesse Arnhem can go top with a point at mid-table PEC Zwolle with leaders Ajax Amsterdam, who are ahead on goal difference, not playing until Sunday. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/3:45 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

European Tour: Abu Dhabi Championship, UAE (to 19)

McIlroy looks to turn up heat on Abu Dhabi leaders

(GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, 350 words)

- -

PGA Tour: Humana Challenge, La Quinta, California (to 19)

Red-hot Reed stretches lead to two shots

American Patrick Reed, bidding for his second PGA Tour victory, takes a two-shot lead into the third round after firing a second successive nine-under 63 on Friday. American world number six Zach Johnson trails by seven strokes. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, 450 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Sri Lanka v Pakistan 3rd test (to 20)

Pakistan eye big first-innings total against Sri Lanka

Pakistan will resume their first innings on 19 for no loss on the third day aiming to get close to Sri Lanka's total of 428 for nine declared in the third and final test in Sharjah. (CRICKET-LANKA/, expect by 1330 GMT/8:30 AM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

Heineken Cup group stages (to 19)

Saracens v Connacht (1335)

Zebre v Toulouse (1335)

Cardiff v Exeter (1540)

Glasgow v Toulon (1540)

Leicester v Ulster (1800)

Montpellier v Treviso (1800)

Leicester meet Ulster in titanic Pool 5 clash

LONDON - Leicester and Ulster meet in a mouthwatering clash to decide who tops Pool 5 while Saracens must beat Connacht to join Toulouse as qualifiers from Pool 3 and holders Toulon visit Glasgow having already clinched a place in the last eight. (RUGBY-HEINEKEN/, expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, 500 words)

- - - -

RALLYING

Monte Carlo Rally (to 19)

Ogier set for Monte Carlo triumph

PARIS - World champion Sebastien Ogier of France looks set to win the season-opening Monte Carlo rally as the Volkswagen driver heads into the final day with a 51.1-second lead over compatriot Bryan Bouffier. (RALLYING-MONACO/, expect by 2100 GMT/4 PM ET, by Gregory Blachier, 300 words)

- - - -

NBA

Pacers host Clippers in clash of division leaders

The Indiana Pacers, runaway leaders in the Central Division, meet the top team in the Pacific Division, the visiting Los Angeles Clippers, in one of eight games on the NBA schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

- - - -

NHL

Lightning hope to claim Atlantic lead

The Tampa Bay Lightning seek to displace idle Boston as the Atlantic Division leaders when they host the San Jose Sharks, who are riding a two-game winning streak, in one of 13 games on the schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 750 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

ALPINE SKIING

World Cup: Women's downhill, Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy

Copy on merit

- - - - (London duty editor: Tony Jimenez)