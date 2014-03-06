Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday:

- - - -

SOCCER

La Liga

Barca, Atletico look to up the pressure on leaders Real

MADRID - Second-placed champions Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, in third, can both overhaul leaders Real Madrid with wins at Real Valladolid and Celta Vigo respectively on Saturday, before Real host Levante on Sunday. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PREVIEW), expect by 1515GMT/10.15 AM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 500 words)

- -

Premier League

LONDON - Chelsea have a gilt-edged opportunity to open up a seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League this weekend and there is nothing their main title rivals can do about it. (SOCCER-ENGLAND (PREVIEW), moved, by Martyn Herman, 600 words)

- -

FA Cup preview

FA Cup holders Wigan look to shock Man City again

LONDON - An immediate return to the Premier League remains Wigan Athletic's priority but the FA Cup holders are determined to repeat last year's shock final win over Manchester City when they meet in Sunday's last eight clash. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP (PREVIEW), by Josh Reich, moved, 600 words)

- -

Serie A

Fading Fiorentina face Juventus triple header

Fiorentina's initially promising season has run into difficulties in the last two months and may be about to get a lot worse as they face a triple header against runaway Serie A leaders Juventus. (SOCCER-ITALY (PREVIEW), moved, 600 words)

- - - -

GOLF

McGinley picks Torrance and Smyth as deputies

DUBLIN - Europe's Ryder Cup skipper Paul McGinley has picked Sam Torrance and Des Smyth as his vice-captains for the biennial clash with the United States in Scotland later this year. (GOLF-RYDER/, moved, 400 words)

- -

PGA Tour: WGC-Cadillac Championship (to 9)

Woods ready for defence of WGC-Cadillac crown

DORAL, Florida - Tiger Woods opens defence of his WGC-Cadillac Championship crown and number one ranking as the world's top 50 ranked players tackle the redesigned Blue Monster Course at the Trump National Doral. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect lead by 2300 GMT/6:00 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 500 words)

- -

PGA Tour: Puerto Rico Open, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico (to 9)

Brown looks to defend title at Puerto Rico Open

Defending champion Scott Brown, South Korean Noh Seung-yul and Nicolas Colsaerts are among those in the field at the Puerto Rico Open at Trump International Golf Club in Rio Grande. (GOLF-PGA/PUERTORICO, expect by 0130 GMT/8:30 PM ET, 250 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Asia Cup, Bangladesh (to 8)

Tenth match: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Dhaka

Copy on merit

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Indian Wells, California, U.S. (to 16)

Copy on merit

- - - -

RALLYING

Rally of Mexico (to 9)

Copy on merit

- - - -

NBA

Heat and Spurs clash in Finals rematch

LeBron James and the two-time defending champion Miami Heat visit Tim Duncan and the San Antonio Spurs as the two teams clash in their second meeting since last season's NBA Finals in one of three games on the NBA schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 450 words)

- - - -

NHL

Streaking Kings look to make it six straight

The Los Angeles Kings, with newly-acquired forward Marian Gaborik in the lineup, will look to extend the NHL's longest active win streak to six games when they visit the Winnipeg Jets in one of 10 games on the schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 900 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - - (London duty editor: Justin Palmer)