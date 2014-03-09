Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday:

- - - -

SOCCER

English FA Cup quarter-finals

Sheffield United(III) v Charlton Athletic(II) (1200)

Hull City v Sunderland (1330)

Manchester City v Wigan Athletic(II) (1600)

City get chance to avenge Cup final defeat by Wigan

LONDON - Manchester City will be desperate to make amends for last season's FA Cup final defeat by unfancied Wigan Athletic when the teams meet in this year's sixth round while Hull City face fellow Premier League side Sunderland. (SOCCER-CUP/ (PIX), expect from 1530 GMT/10:30 AM ET, 600 words)

- -

La Liga

Espanyol v Elche (1100)

Almeria v Sevilla (1600)

Real Madrid v Levante (1800)

Valencia v Athletic Club (2000)

Real can pull three points clear with win against Levante

MADRID - Real Madrid can stretch their lead at the top to three points with a victory at home to eighth-placed Levante after Barcelona's surprise loss at Real Valladolid on Saturday. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX) expect by 2000 GMT/3 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

- -

Serie A (1400 unless stated)

Bologna v Sassuolo

Chievo Verona v Genoa

Inter Milan v Torino

Lazio v Atalanta Bergamo

Parma v Verona

Sampdoria v Livorno

Napoli v AS Roma (1945)

Juve beat Fiorentina, Roma face tough Napoli trip

MILAN - A stunning first-half strike by Kwadwo Asamoah gave Serie A leaders Juventus a 1-0 win over Fiorentina as they maintained their 100 percent home record in the league. Second-placed AS Roma face a difficult trip to Napoli. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Brian Homewood, 500 words)

- -

Bundesliga

Freiburg v Borussia Dortmund (1430)

Mainz v Hertha Berlin (1630)

Dortmund look to consolidate second place at lowly Freiburg

BERLIN - Borussia Dortmund can go four points clear in second place with a win against Freiburg, who need the points to move away from second-bottom place. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1630 GMT/11:30 AM ET, 400 words)

- -

Ligue 1

Lille v Montpellier HSC (1300)

FC Lorient v St Etienne (1600)

Girondins Bordeaux v Olympique Lyon (2000)

- -

Dutch Championship (1330 unless stated)

RKC Waalwijk v ADO Den Haag (1130)

Groningen v Feyenoord

Go Ahead Eagles Deventer v Twente Enschede

Ajax Amsterdam v SC Cambuur (1530)

Leaders Ajax look to restore eight-point lead

AMSTERDAM - Ajax Amsterdam will aim to restore an eight-point lead at the top with a home win over mid-table SC Cambur, while Twente Enschede visit Go Ahead Eagles needing a victory to climb back into second spot above Vitesse Arnhem. (SOCCER-DUTCH/ (PIX), expect by 1730 GMT/12:30 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

Six Nations

England v Wales (1500)

England look for revenge against Wales at Twickenham

LONDON - England are bidding for what would be only their second Six Nations title in 11 years but must overcome fellow contenders Wales who beat them in Cardiff last season to deny their great rivals the grand slam and snatch the championship from their grasp in the process. (RUGBY-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1645 GMT/11:45 AM ET, by Mitch Phillips, 500 words)

- - - -

GOLF

Reed leads WGC-Cadillac Championship

DORAL, Florida - Patrick Reed holds a two-shot lead over Jason Dufner and Hunter Mahan heading into the final round of the WGC-Cadillac Championship at the Blue Monster. Tiger Woods is lurking just one more shot back after shooting the lowest score of the tournament on Saturday. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect lead by 2300 GMT/6 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 600 words)

- -

Hadley leads by one shot at Puerto Rico Open

American Chesson Hadley takes a one-shot lead into the final round at the Puerto Rico Open at Trump International Golf Club in Rio Grande. (GOLF-PGA/PUERTORICO, expect by 2300 GMT/6 PM ET, 250 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

Djokovic finally in action at Indian Wells

After getting a first round bye, Serbia's Novak Djokovic makes his first appearance in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California. (TENNIS-INDIAN/, expect by 0530 GMT/12:30 AM ET, 350 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

West Indies v England, Bridgetown, first T20I

West Indies host England in the first of their three Twenty20 internationals at Bridgetown in Barbados. England won the team's three match one-day international series 2-1. (CRICKET-ENGLAND/ expect by 2300 GMT/6 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

South Africa v Australia, Port Elizabeth, first T20I

- - - -

ATHLETICS

15th IAAF World Indoor Championships, Sopot, Poland (to 9)

Jamaican pair among favourites for women's 60 metres crown

Jamaica's double world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and compatriot Veronica Campbell-Brown are among the favourites to win the women's 60 metres, with the latter aiming for a third straight title in the event, as 12 finals are contested on the last day of competition. (ATHLETICS-WORLD/ (PIX), 500 words)

- - - -

NBA

Heat face Bulls and Pacers tackle Mavericks

The defending NBA champion Miami Heat face a tricky road game against the Chicago Bulls as they try to snap their two-game losing streak. The Indiana Pacers, the only team so far to have booked a spot in the playoffs, has lost three in a row and also faces an awkward opponent in the Dallas Mavericks. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

- - - -

NHL

Bruins tackle Tampa Bay

The reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Chicago Blackhawks, will try to close the gap on their Central Division rivals, the St Louis Blues, when they face off against the Buffalo Sabres. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Paris-Nice, France (to 16)

- - - -

ALPINE SKIING

World Cup: Men's slalom, Kranjska Gora, Slovenia

- - - -

RALLYING

Rally of Mexico (to 9)

- - - -