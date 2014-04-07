Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Monday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Champions League

Mourinho and Blanc preview Champions League second leg clash

LONDON - Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho and Paris St Germain counterpart Laurent Blanc hold news conferences a day before the Champions League quarter-final, second leg clash at Stamford Bridge. SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/CHELSEA, expect from 1730 GMT/1.30PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Klopp and Ancelotti look ahead to Dortmund-Madrid

Borussia Dortmund coach Juergen Klopp and Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti hold news conferences ahead of their Champions League quarter-final return leg. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/DORTMUND (PIX), expect by 1830/2.30 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 350 words)

- -

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland (1900)

Bottom club Sunderland desperate for points

LONDON - Sunderland are running out of time to escape relegation from the Premier League and face a Tottenham side whose season has fizzled out. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

La Liga

Levante v Athletic Bilbao (2000)

Bilbao look to maintain hold on fourth with win at Levante

MADRID - Athletic Bilbao can consolidate their grip on Spain's fourth Champions League qualification berth and restore their six-point advantage over fifth-placed Sevilla with a win at mid-table Levante. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 400 words)

- -

Serie A

Juventus v Livorno (1700)

Genoa v AC Milan (1900)

Leaders Juventus face lowly Livorno

Juve can restore their eight-point lead at the top of the standings with victory over relegation threatened opponents. (SOCCER-ITALY/ expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Casablanca Grand Prix, Morocco (to 13)

Men's Clay Court Championship, Houston, U.S. (to 13)

Merit only

WTA: Katowice Open, Poland (to 13)

Bogota Cup, Colombia (to 13)

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour of the Basque Country, Spain (to 12)

Merit copy

- - - -

GOLF

Masters contenders Walker and Day prepare for year's first major

AUGUSTA, Georgia - We continue our build-up to this week's Masters at Augusta National, the first of the year's four majors, where Australian Adam Scott will defend his title. American Jimmy Walker, a three-times winner on the 2013-14 PGA Tour, and Australia's Jason Day, who finished third at Augusta last year, are scheduled to hold news conferences. (GOLF-MASTERS/ (PIX), expect first story by 2000 GMT/3 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes and Tony Jimenez, 400 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Red Sox look to jump start season against Rangers

World Series champions the Boston Red Sox hope to turn around their slow start to the season when the Texas Rangers visit in one of nine games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

- - - -

NHL

Wild hope to move closer to playoff spot at Jets

The Minnesota Wild visit the Winnipeg Jets as they chase a Western Conference playoff spot in one of three games on the schedule for the final week of the NHL regular season.(NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

BASKETBALL

Connecticut and Kentucky meet for NCAA title

The surprising Connecticut Huskies take on the young Kentucky Wildcats in an unexpected showdown for the national collegiate basketball championship in Arlington, Texas. (BASKETBALL-NCAA/ (PIX) expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 PM ET, 350 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) (Duty editor: Justin Palmer)