Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League

Liverpool v Manchester City (1237)

Swansea City v Chelsea (1507)

Liverpool clash with Manchester City in title showdown

LONDON - Premier League leaders Liverpool can take a major step towards their first title since 1990 by beating Manchester City, who are four points behind with two games in hand, in a clash billed as a championship decider before Chelsea, two points off top spot, visit Swansea City. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect from 1445 GMT/10:45 PM ET, by Steve Tongue, 700 words)

We will bring you all the match details plus reaction.

- -

English FA Cup semi-final

Hull City v Sheffield United (III) (1507)

Hull face third-tier Sheffield United for Cup final spot

LONDON - Top flight Hull City take on third-tier Sheffield United in the FA Cup semi-finals for the right to play competition favourites Arsenal in next month's showpiece match back at Wembley Stadium. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP, expect by 1715 GMT/1:15 PM ET, by Michael Hann, 500 words)

- -

La Liga

Real Betis v Sevilla (1000)

Valencia v Elche (1500)

Getafe v Atletico Madrid (1700)

Espanyol v Rayo Vallecano (1900)

Atletico can pull three points clear with win at Getafe

MADRID - Atletico Madrid can stretch their lead at the top of La Liga to three points with a win at city rivals Getafe after Barcelona slumped to defeat at Granada and surrendered second place to Real Madrid on Saturday. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

- -

Serie A (1300 unless stated)

Bologna v Parma (1030)

Livorno v Chievo Verona

Napoli v Lazio

Sampdoria v Inter Milan

Torino v Genoa

Verona v Fiorentina

AC Milan v Catania (1845)

Inter travel to Samp struggling to qualify for Europe

MILAN - Inter Milan visit mid-table Sampdoria having failed to win in their last four games - all against modest opposition - and are in danger of missing out on European football for a second year in a row. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 1500 GMT/11:00 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

- -

Ligue 1

Nantes v En Avant Guingamp (1200)

Stade de Reims v St Etienne (1500)

Olympique Lyon v Paris St Germain (1900)

PSG continue relentless march towards Ligue 1 title

PARIS - PSG travel to fifth-placed Olympique Lyon looking to extend their Ligue 1 lead back to 13 points over AS Monaco, who have five games left, as they bid to retain the title. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

- -

Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen v Hertha Berlin (1330)

Hoffenheim v FC Augsburg (1530)

Leverkusen eyeing Champions League spot under new coach

BERLIN - Bayer Leverkusen and new coach Sascha Lewandowski look to make up lost ground with a win over Hertha Berlin and get back into contention for a fourth-place finish and a Champions League qualifying round spot. (SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 350 words)

- -

Dutch Championship (1230 unless stated)

AZ Alkmaar v NEC Nijmegen

Utrecht v Heracles Almelo

RKC Waalwijk v PEC Zwolle

Ajax Amsterdam v ADO Den Haag (1430)

PSV Eindhoven v Feyenoord (1430)

Ajax can win Dutch title on Sunday if results go their way

AMSTERDAM - Ajax Amsterdam could lift the Dutch title on Sunday if they beat visitors ADO Den Haag and Feyenoord fail to win at PSV Eindhoven with two rounds of matches still to come. (SOCCER-DUTCH/ (PIX), expect by 1630 GMT/1230 PM ET, 500 words)

- - - -

GOLF

Masters (to 13)

Americans Watson and Spieth in prime position at Augusta

AUGUSTA, Georgia - American left-hander Bubba Watson, seeking a second green jacket in three years, and Masters debutant Jordan Spieth, at 20 aiming to become the tournament's youngest winner, take a joint one-shot lead into the final round at a firm and fast-running Augusta National. Defending champion Adam Scott trails by six strokes. (GOLF-MASTERS/ (PIX), expect first story by 1530 GMT/1130 AM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, Tony Jimenez, Julian Linden and Larry Fine, 500 words)

- - - -

NBA

Grizzlies visit Lakers with Thunder taking on Pacers

The Memphis Grizzlies try to stay in the playoff mix with a visit to the Los Angeles Lakers and postseason heavyweights Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers meet in Indianapolis in two of the seven games on the NBA schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 750 words)

- - - -

NHL

Avs face Ducks as regular season ends

The NHL closes out its regular season with two of the top teams in the Western Conference, the Anaheim Ducks and Colorado Avalanche, meeting in Anaheim in one of 10 games on the schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 900 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Scherzer looking for win as Tigers visit Padres

American League Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer goes for his first win of the season as the Detroit Tigers wrap up a three-game series at the San Diego Padres in one of 15 games on the schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Paris-Roubaix race, France

Swiss Cancellara aiming for classic glory

ROUBAIX, France - Fabian Cancellara aims to clinch a record-equalling fourth Paris-Roubaix title in the Queen of the Classics. (CYCLING-ROUBAIX (PIX), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 600 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Casablanca Grand Prix, Morocco)

Men's Clay Court Championship, Houston, U.S.

WTA: Katowice Open, Poland

Bogota Cup, Colombia

Copy on merit on above tournaments

- - - - (London duty editor: Pritha Sarkar)