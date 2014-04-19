Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday:

SOCCER

Premier League (1400 unless stated)

Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham (1145)

Aston Villa v Southampton

Cardiff City v Stoke City

Newcastle United v Swansea City

West Ham United v Crystal Palace

Chelsea v Sunderland (1730)

Chelsea host Sunderland aiming to keep pressure on Liverpool

LONDON - Second-placed Chelsea seek to keep the pressure on leaders Liverpool, who they trail by two points, when they host bottom club Sunderland in the late kick-off after a programme dominated by the relegation battle. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect from 1600 GMT/12 AM ET, by Josh Reich, 600 words)

Serie A (1300 unless stated)

AC Milan v Livorno

Atalanta Bergamo v Verona

Catania v Sampdoria

Chievo Verona v Sassuolo

Genoa v Cagliari

Lazio v Torino

Parma v Inter Milan

Udinese v Napoli

Juventus v Bologna (1630)

Fiorentina v AS Roma (1900)

Title-chasing Juve host Bologna, rivals Roma visit Fiore

ROME - Leaders Juventus host relegation-threatened Bologna, having won all their 16 home games this season, before AS Roma, eight points off top spot with five games to play, face fourth-placed Fiorentina. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Terry Daley, 500 words)

Bundesliga (1330 unless stated)

Borussia Dortmund v Mainz

Eintracht Braunschweig v Bayern Munich

FC Augsburg v Hertha Berlin

Freiburg v Borussia Moenchengladbach

Werder Bremen v Hoffenheim

Hamburg SV v VfL Wolfsburg (1630)

BERLIN - Champions Bayern Munich travel to bottom club Eintracht Braunschweig while second-placed Borussia Dortmund entertain Mainz who are seventh in the table. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET, 500 words)

French League Cup final

Olympique Lyon v Paris St Germain (1900)

PSG chasing first trophy of season

PARIS - Paris St Germain hope to claim their first trophy of the season when they take on Olympique Lyon in the League Cup final. (SOCCER-FRANCE/CUP (PIX), by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

La Liga

Osasuna v Valencia (1400)

Levante v Getafe (1600)

TENNIS

ATP: Monte Carlo Masters, Monaco (to 20)

Federer and Djokovic meet in Monte Carlo

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic meet in a much-awaited semi-final while Swiss third seed Stanislas Wawrinka takes on Spain's David Ferrer. (TENNIS-MEN/MASTERS (PIX), by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, 500 words)

Fed Cup semi-finals (to 20)

MOTOR RACING

Chinese Formula One Grand Prix (to 20)

Hamilton on pole for Mercedes

SHANGHAI - Lewis Hamilton will line up on pole position in Sunday's Chinese Formula One Grand Prix after putting in a storming lap in treacherous conditions to maintain Mercedes' qualifying stranglehold. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/QUALIFYING (PIX), moved, by Abhishek Takle, 800 words)

RUGBY

Super Rugby round 10

Chiefs v Crusaders, Hamilton (0735)

Waratahs v Bulls, Sydney (0940)

Sharks v Cheetahs, Durban (1300)

Stormers v Lions, Cape Town (1505)

Sharks tackle Cheetahs, Stormers seek to tame Lions

South African conference leaders Sharks have a chance to consolidate their push for a playoff place against the Cheetahs, who have conceded at least 40 points in each of their last five games, when they meet in Durban. The Stormers have Springbok captain Jean de Villiers back as they seek to return to winning ways against the Lions at Newlands. (RUGBY-SUPER/, 400 words)

GOLF

Malaysian Open (to 20)

Westwood's lead reduced to one shot

KUALA LUMPUR - Englishman Andy Sullivan fired a six-under-par 66 to cut Lee Westwood's lead to one shot after the third round of the European Tour's Malaysian Open. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, moved, 350 words)

PGA Tour: RBC Heritage (to 20)

Golfers try to complete second round at rainy Harbour Town

Half the field return to Harbour Town to complete the second round of the RBC Heritage after torrential rain and howling winds halted play on Friday with South Korean KJ Choi holding the clubhouse lead in South Carolina. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 400 words)

NBA

Hawks test Pacers as playoffs open

The NBA playoffs swing into full gear with Eastern Conference top seed the Indiana Pacers at home to Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn visiting Toronto, Golden State playing at the Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis travelling to Oklahoma City in the opening games of the first round. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

NHL

Blues look to grab second win over Blackhawks

St Louis bids to take a 2-0 lead over Stanley Cup champion the Chicago Blackhawks in their first-round playoff series after the Blues' triple overtime win on Thursday. In other games Columbus plays at Pittsburgh and Minnesota visits Colorado. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 475 words)

BASEBALL

Buehrle bids for fourth win for Blue Jays

Left-hander Mark Buehrle goes for his fourth victory of the season as the Toronto Blue Jays visit the Cleveland Indians while the Oakland Athletics, off to a fast start, are at home to the Houston Astros in two of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues.