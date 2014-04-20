Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League

Hull City v Arsenal (1305)

Everton v Manchester United (1510)

Liverpool go five clear in Premier League title race

LONDON - Liverpool took a giant step towards their first title in 24 years with a 3-2 win at a plucky Norwich City on Sunday, opening up a five point lead over second-placed Chelsea with three matches remaining. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Josh Reich, 600 words)

- -

La Liga

Rayo Vallecano v Real Betis (1500)

Sevilla v Granada CF (1700)

Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao (1900)

Barca need home win over Bilbao to keep title hopes alive

MADRID - After Champions League elimination and defeat in the King's Cup final, third-placed Barcelona need a win at home to Athletic Bilbao to keep alive their slim hopes of catching surprise La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

- -

Ligue 1 (1500 unless stated)

Monaco v Nice (1200)

FC Lorient v Montpellier HSC

Girondins Bordeaux v En Avant Guingamp

Bastia v Ajaccio

Stade de Reims v Sochaux

Valenciennes v Nantes

Olympique Marseille v Lille (1900)

Monaco take on Nice in Azurean derby

Monaco look to cement second place in Ligue 1 and push back Paris St Germain's title celebrations when they host neighbours Nice. (SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect by 1430 GMT/10:30 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 250 words)

- -

Bundesliga

Nuremberg v Bayer Leverkusen (1330)

VfB Stuttgart v Schalke 04 (1530)

Leverkusen need win to boost Champions League hopes

BERLIN - Bayer Leverkusen's chances of playing in the Champions League next season have been significantly reduced in recent weeks but a win over struggling Nuremberg would lift them back into the top four with three games left in the campaign.(SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 350 words)

- -

Benfica close in on Portuguese title

Benfica will win the Portuguese league title for the first time since 2010 if they beat bottom side Olhanense at home. (SOCCER-PORTUGAL/ (PIX), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

Dutch Cup final

Ajax Amsterdam v PEC Zwolle (1600)

Ajax are favoured to take the first step to a double triumph this season but must overcame a fired-up PEC Zwolle side seeking a first piece of major silverware on Sunday. (SOCCER-DUTCH/FINAL, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Chinese Formula One Grand Prix

Hamilton wins Chinese GP in Mercedes one-two

SHANGHAI - Lewis Hamilton raced to a hat-trick of wins in Sunday's Formula One Chinese Grand Prix, cruising unchallenged to the flag ahead of team mate Nico Rosberg as a dominant Mercedes claimed a third straight one-two finish. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), moved, by Abhishek Takle, 800 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Monte Carlo Masters, Monaco (to 20)

All Swiss final as Federer meets Wawrinka in Monte Carlo

Roger Federer and Stanislas Wawrinka meet in the first all-Swiss Masters final on the Monte Carlo clay six weeks before the French Open. (TENNIS-MEN/MASTERS (PIX), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 500 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: RBC Heritage (to 20)

Donald leads by two at Harbour Town

Former world number one Luke Donald takes a two-stroke lead into the final round at the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town in South Carolina. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

NBA

Heat start playoffs at home against Bobcats

The Miami Heat launch defense of their NBA title with a first-round playoff game against the visiting Charlotte Bobcats. The San Antonio Spurs are home to the Dallas Mavericks, the Washington Wizards visit the Chicago Bulls and the Portland Trail Blazers are on the road at the Houston Rockets in other first round games. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

- - - -

NHL

Bruins seek to rebound against Red Wings

Top Eastern seed the Boston Bruins try to even their playoff series with the visiting Detroit Red Wings after being stunned in the first round opener. In other games, the Montreal Canadiens go for a 3-0 series lead at home to the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Philadelphia Flyers play at the New York Rangers and the Los Angeles Kings visit the San Jose Sharks. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 475 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Streaking Royals eye sweep of Twins

The Kansas City Royals, winners of five in a row, bid for a sweep of the Minnesota Twins in Kansas City in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Amstel Gold Race, Netherlands

Copy on merit

- - - - (Duty editor: Pritha Sarkar)