Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday:

SOCCER

Champions League, Semi-final second leg (1845)

Chelsea v Atletico Madrid

Captain Terry ready to lead Chelsea against Atletico

LONDON - The 2012 winners Chelsea, with captain John Terry fit to play, aim for their third Champions League final while opponents Atletico Madrid bid to reach Europe's showpiece match for the first time since 1974.

Premier League

Premier League title race comes down to the wire

LONDON - We will bring you all the news ahead of the English Premier League title run in with interest at both ends of the table as three teams challenge for the title while up to six are fighting it out to avoid the drop into the second tier.

GOLF

Rose and McIlroy headline strong field at Quail Hollow

U.S. Open champion Justin Rose, 2010 winner Rory McIlroy and holder Derek Ernst, who won last year's title as a rookie after a sudden-death playoff, are in a strong field for this week's Wells Fargo Championship. We preview the PGA Tour event held annually at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

HORSE RACING

Kentucky Derby post positions to be unveiled

The all-important post position draw for Saturday's 140th Kentucky Derby takes place at Churchill Downs.

SPORT

American sport still navigating murky undercurrent of racism

An aging billionaire owner of a National Basketball Association team and a young supporter of a Spanish soccer club have reminded the sporting world that racism knows no borders, both handed lifetime bans for their bigotry.

NBA

Rockets fighting to keep season alive

The Houston Rockets try to avoid playoff elimination at home versus the Portland Trail Blazers. The San Antonio Spurs host the Dallas Mavericks while the Brooklyn Nets visit the Toronto Raptors in a pair of best-of-seven first-round series tied at 2-2.

NHL

Two Game Seven playoff showdowns take spotlight

The Colorado Avalanche host the Minnesota Wild and the Los Angeles Kings visit the San Jose Sharks in a pair of win-or-go-home Game Seven showdowns. The New York Rangers will try to eliminate the visiting Philadelphia Flyers from the playoffs in the night's other game.

BASEBALL

Tigers' Scherzer on the mound versus White Sox

Reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer takes the mound for the Detroit Tigers against the host Chicago White Sox in one of 15 games on the schedule.

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues.

RUGBY

Wallabies-hopeful Burgess backing blue collar Rebels

MELBOURNE - Former Wallabies scrumhalf Luke Burgess has backed the Melbourne Rebels to cast off their reputation as Super Rugby strugglers and go toe-to-toe with the high-flying Sharks this weekend

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Oeiras Open, Portugal (to May 4)

ATP: Munich Open (to May 4)

ATP/WTA: Oeiras Open, Portugal (to May 4)
ATP: Munich Open (to May 4)