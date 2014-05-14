Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Europa League final

Sevilla v Benfica, Turin (1845)

TURIN - Sevilla will be Benfica's opponents in the Europa League final as the Portuguese side attempt to break the "curse of Bela Guttmann" and win their first European trophy for 52 years. (SOCCER-EUROPA/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/ 4:45 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 600 words)

- -

Libertadores Cup quarter-finals, second leg

San Lorenzo aim to get past twice former winners Cruzeiro

BUENOS AIRES - Argentine champions San Lorenzo visit Brazil's Cruzeiro in Belo Horizonte looking to hold on to their 1-0 lead from the first leg and progress to the semi-finals of South America's top club competition. (SOCCER-LIBERTADORES/, expect by 0100 GMT /9 PM ET, by Rex Gowar, 300 words)

- -

Soccerex Asian Forum

Jordan hosts Soccerex as soccer focus turns to Asia

AMMAN, Jordan - With the world of soccer increasingly turning its gaze towards Asia with the 2022 World Cup in Qatar never far from the headlines, the developing soccer nation of Jordan is hosting the Soccerex Asian Forum, with formal addresses by leading Asian and global soccer officials, discussions and workshops. (SOCCER-ASIA/FORUM, expect throughout, by Mike Collett)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Italian Open, Rome (to 18)

Copy on merit

- - - -

CYCLING

Giro d'Italia (to June 1)

Matthews in pink as Giro heads inland

Australia's Michael Matthews leads by eight seconds as the Giro heads on a 203km trek from Taranto to Viggiano. (CYCLING-GIRO/ (PIX), expect by 1430 GMT/10:30 AM ET, 250 words)

- - - -

HORSE RACING

Preakness draw is held with all eyes on California Chrome

BALTIMORE - Post positions are drawn for Saturday's $1.5 million Preakness Stakes, with Kentucky Derby champion California Chrome seeking to take the next step in his bid to become the first Triple Crown winner since 1978. (HORSE RACING-PREAKNESS/DRAW, expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Steve Ginsburg, 450 words)

- - - -

NBA

Heat one win away from East final

LeBron James and the two-time defending champion Miami Heat host the Brooklyn Nets with a 3-1 lead in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference semi-final. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/HEAT (PIX), expect by 0300 GMT/11:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

- -

Spurs seek third straight trip to West final

The San Antonio Spurs, holding a 3-1 lead in their best-of-seven series with the Portland Trail Blazers, need a win to secure their third consecutive trip to the Western Conference final. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/SPURS (PIX), expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

- - - -

NHL

Bruins host Canadiens in Game Seven

The Boston Bruins host the Original Six rival Montreal Canadiens in a do-or-die Game Seven that will send the winner to the Eastern Conference final. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/CANADIENS (PIX), expect by 0200 GMT/10:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

- -

Kings host Ducks with season on the line

The Los Angeles Kings will try to avoid playoff elimination when they host the Anaheim Ducks trailing the best-of-seven Western Conference semi-final 3-2. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/KINGS (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Yankees' Tanaka look to extend unbeaten streak

Japanese right-hander Masahiro Tanaka looks to extend his unbeaten record to 6-0 when he takes the mound for the New York Yankees versus the host, and crosstown rival, New York Mets in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - - (London Duty Editor: Ken Ferris)