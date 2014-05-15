Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday:

- - - -

SOCCER

English FA Cup final

Arsenal out to end long trophy drought

LONDON - Arsenal will need no reminder of the pitfalls in store for them at Wembley Stadium on Saturday where they will be favourites to beat Hull City in the FA Cup final on Saturday and claim their first silverware for nine years. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP (PREVIEW), moved, by Martyn Herman, 600 words)

- -

Libertadores Cup quarter-finals, second leg

Defensor look to oust last surviving former champions

BUENOS AIRES - Uruguay's Defensor Sporting hold a 2-0 lead over Atletico Nacional of Colombia from the first leg as they look to eliminate the former champions and reach the semi-finals of South America's top club competition. (SOCCER-LIBERTADORES/, expect by 0330 GMT / 1130 PM ET, by Rex Gowar, 300 words)

- - - -

CORRUPTION IN SPORT

Crime gangs launder $140 billion through sports betting

PARIS - Criminals are using betting on sports events to launder $140 billion each year, a report said on Thursday, exposing a lack of effective regulation that allows match-fixing to spread (SPORT-GAMBLING/ (TV), moved at 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, expect updates throughout the day, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Italian Open, Rome (to 18)

ROME - German veteran Tommy Haas issued a reminder of his claycourt skills with a third-round victory over Australian Open champion Stanislas Wawrinka at the Rome Masters. (TENNIS-ROME/ moved (to be updated after later matches), 350 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Giro d'Italia (to June 1)

Matthews in pink as Giro heads inland

Australia's Michael Matthews takes the pink jersey into the 247-kilometre sixth stage from Sassano to Montecassino. (CYCLING-GIRO/ (PIX), expect by 1430 GMT/10:30 AM ET, 250 words)

- -

Tour of California (to 18)

Wiggins clings to lead in California

Former Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins holds a 24-second lead over Australia's Rohan Dennis heading into the fifth of eight stages in the Tour of California, America's most prestigious cycling event. The fifth stage, covering a distance of 107.4 miles (172.9 kilometres) will start at the Pismo Beach pier and travel through the mountains before finishing back at the ocean in Santa Barbara. (CYCLING-CALIFORNIA/, expect first lead by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

HORSE RACING

All eyes on California Chrome ahead of Preakness

BALTIMORE - All eyes will be on California Chrome in Saturday's $1.5 million Preakness Stakes, with the Kentucky Derby champion and winner of all four of his starts this year an overwhelming 3-5 favorite in the early line. (HORSE RACING-PREAKNESS/ (PREVIEW, PIX), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Steve Ginsburg, 500 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: Byron Nelson Championship (to 18) Irving, Texas

Korean Bae launches title defence in elite company

Defending champion Bae Sang-moon of South Korea, local favourite Jordan Spieth and his fellow American Harris English have been drawn together in a high-profile grouping for Thursday's opening round at the TPC Four Seasons Resort Las Colinas. (GOLF-PGA/, expect first lead by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

European Tour: Spanish Open (to 18), Girona

Copy on merit

- - - -

NBA

Pacers visit Wizards with eye on East final

The Indiana Pacers, seeking a second consecutive trip to the Eastern Conference finals, visit the Washington Wizards looking to wrap up their best-of-seven series and avoid being forced into a decisive seventh game. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/WIZARDS (PIX), expect by 0300 GMT/11:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

- -

Clippers host Thunder with season on the line

The Los Angeles Clippers try to avoid playoff elimination when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder trailing the best-of-seven Western Conference semi-final trailing 3-2. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/CLIPPERS (PIX), expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Angels try to close in on division leaders

The Los Angeles Angels will try to close the gap on the American League West-leading Detroit Tigers when they host the Tampa Bay Rays in one of nine games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

