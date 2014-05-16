Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday:

- - - -

SOCCER

World Cup

Aguero discusses Argentina's World Cup chances

SINGAPORE - Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero talks to Reuters about Argentina's bid for a third World Cup title next month in Brazil. (SOCCER-WORLD/AGUERO (INTERVIEW, PIX, TV, moved, by Patrick Johnston, 600 words)

- -

Guardiola and Klopp look ahead to German Cup final

Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola and his Borussia Dortmund counterpart Juergen Klopp discuss Saturday's German Cup final in which the country's top two teams will renew their rivalry. (SOCCER-GERMANY/CUP (PIX, TV), moved, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

- -

FA Cup final

Wenger under pressure in final against underdogs Hull

LONDON - During Arsene Wenger's most successful period as manager of Arsenal, the FA Cup final became a regular date in the club's diary. But since the last success in 2005, Wenger's magic touch has deserted him not only in the Cup but every other competition too. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/WENGER, moved, by Steve Tongue, 600 words)

Argentine championship

BUENOS AIRES - Argentine league leaders River Plate are going for an eighth successive home win over Quilmes on Sunday that will secure the title and end six years of failure including their traumatic first relegation. (SOCCER-ARGENTINA/CHAMPIONSHIP (PREVIEW), moved, by Luis Ampuero, 450 words)

- - - -

CORRUPTION IN SPORT

Crime gangs launder $140 billion through sports betting

PARIS - Criminals are using betting on sports events to launder $140 billion each year, a report said on Thursday, exposing a lack of effective regulation that allows match-fixing to spread (SPORT-GAMBLING/ moved, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

- -

Betting fraud, not matchfixing, is main enemy - expert

PARIS - Betting fraud, not matchfixing, should be the main target for those fighting for cleaner sport and there must be a global crusade against that South East Asia-dominated threat, according to a leading expert. (SPORT-GAMBLING/EATON, (INTERVIEW, TV), moved, by Julien Pretot, 700 words)

- - - -

European Tour: Spanish Open (to 18), Girona

Copy on merit

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Italian Open, Rome (to 18)

Nadal resumes rivalry with Murray in Rome quarter-finals

ROME - Rafa Nadal and Andy Murray come face-to-face in the quarter-finals of the Rome Masters as they meet for the first time since the Briton won a hardcourt encounter in Tokyo in 2011, while Serena Williams faces China's Zhang Shuai in the women's last eight. (TENNIS-ROME/, expect throughout, 500 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour of California (to 18)

Wiggins clings to lead in California

American Taylor Phinney raced to a stage five victory on the Tour of California on Thursday but Britain's Bradley Wiggins retained the overall race lead for the fourth successive day. (CYCLING-CALIFORNIA/, moved, 400 words)

- -

Giro d'Italia (to June 1)

Australian Matthews leads compatriot Evans in Giro

Australia's Michael Matthews leads compatriot Cadel Evans by 21 seconds, with third-placed Colombian Rigoberto Uran over a minute further back, heading into the seventh stage, 211km from Frosinone to Foligno, which should favour the sprinters. (CYCLING-GIRO/, 350 words)

- - - -

BASKETBALL

Real Madrid clash with Barca, CSKA face Maccabi Tel Aviv,

MILAN - Eight-time Euroleague winners Real Madrid clash with arch rivals Barcelona (1900 GMT) while six-time champions CSKA Moscow take on Maccabi Tel Aviv (1600 GMT) in the semi-finals of basketball premier club competition. (BASKETBALL/EUROLEAGUE, expect by 2200 GMT/4 PM ET, 450 words)

- - - -

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP: France, Le Mans (to 18)

Copy on merit

- - - -

SWIMMING

Phelps back in the pool for another swim

Olympic swimming legend Michael Phelps will take the plunge back into the water for his second meet since coming out of retirement. The American has entered the 100 metre butterfly and 200m freestyle at a Grand Prix meet in Charlotte, North Carolina, as he slowly works himself back into shape. (SWIMMING-PHELPS/, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: Byron Nelson Championship (to 18) Irving, Texas

Hanson takes early control at Byron Nelson

Swede Peter Hanson, seeking his first PGA Tour victory, takes a one-shot lead into Friday's second round at the TPC Four Seasons Resort Las Colinas after opening with a five-under-par 65. Germany's Martin Kaymer, fresh from victory at the Players Championship on Sunday, is two strokes off the pace. (GOLF-PGA/, expect first lead by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour of California (to 18)

Former Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins holds a 28-second lead over Australia's Rohan Dennis heading into the sixth of eight stages in the Tour of California, America's most prestigious cycling event. The sixth stage, covering a distance of 94.4 miles (151.8 kilometres) will start at the Newhall section on Santa Clara and finish with a tough climb at Mountain High. (CYCLING-CALIFORNIA/, expect first lead by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

NHL

Ducks host Kings in do-or-die Game Seven

The Anaheim Ducks host the Los Angeles Kings in a decisive seventh game that will send the winner to the Western Conference Final versus the Chicago Blackhawks. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/DUCKS (PIX), expect by 0400 GMT/12:00 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Rangers' Darvish in action versus Blue Jays

Japanese right-hander Yu Darvish, who retired the first 20 batters he faced during his last outing, takes the mound for the Texas Rangers against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) (London Duty Editor: Ed Osmond)