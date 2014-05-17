Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday:

SOCCER

La Liga

Real Madrid v Espanyol (1400)

Barcelona v Atletico Madrid (1600)

Valencia v Celta Vigo (2000)

Champions Barca host leaders Atletico in La Liga showdown

BARCELONA - Second-placed Barcelona host leaders Atletico Madrid in the first head-to-head La Liga title decider on the final day of the season in more than 60 years. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 500 words)

FA Cup final

Arsenal favourites to beat Hull

LONDON - Arsenal hope to pick up their first piece of silverware for nine years when they meet Hull City in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Mike Collett, Sam Holden, Tom Hayward, 600 words)

German Cup final

Bundesliga winners Bayern chasing domestic double

BERLIN - Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, who are chasing the domestic double, will be without injured midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger and forward Mario Mandzukic when they meet Borussia Dortmund. (SOCCER-GERMANY/CUP (PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 500 words)

Ligue 1

Monaco v Girondins Bordeaux (1900)

Lorient v Lille (1900)

Sochaux v Evian Thonon Gaillard (1900)

Nice v Olympique Lyon (1900)

Olympique Marseille v Guingamp (1900)

Paris St Germain v Montpellier (1900)

St Etienne v Ajaccio (1900)

Bastia v Nantes (1900)

Stade de Reims v Stade Rennes (1900)

Toulouse v Valenciennes (1900)

Lille need win to clinch third position

PARIS - Third-placed Lille bid to secure a place in the Champions League preliminary round with victory at Lorient on the final day of the season. St Etienne, two points adrift in fourth spot, host Ajaccio. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 300 words)

St Johnstone make Scottish Cup final debut

St Johnstone are appearing in the Scottish Cup final for the first time in their 130-year history, taking on Dundee United who are looking to win the trophy for the third time. (SOCCER-SCOTLAND/CUP, expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET, 250 words)

Serie A

Udinese v Sampdoria (1845)

World Cup warmup

Netherlands v Ecuador

Dutch unveil new formation

Netherlands will unveil their new 5-3-2 system at the Amsterdam Arena as coach Louis van Gaal changes his formation ahead of next month's World Cup in Brazil. (SOCCER-FRIENDLY/DUTCH, expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 300 words)

African Nations Cup qualifiers

First round, first leg

Malawi v Chad

Namibia v Congo

Sao Tome e Principe v Benin

Mauritania v Equatorial Guinea

African Champions League

Esperance (Tunisia) v Entente Setif (Algeria)

Oceania Champions League final

Auckland City (New Zealand) v Amicale (Vanuatu) (0200)

A lucrative payday at the FIFA Club World Cup is on the cards for the winner. Auckland City, bidding for their fourth successive title, hold a slender advantage over Amicale after a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Port Vila. (SOCCER-OCEANIA/CHAMPIONS, expect by 0430 GMT/12.30 AM ET, 300 words)

TENNIS

ATP: Rome Masters (to 18)

WTA: Italian Open, Rome (to 18)

Nadal and Williams set for semi-final encounters

ROME - Men's world number one Rafa Nadal meets Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in the semi-finals of the Rome Masters while Serena Williams, the top-ranked women's player, takes on Serb Ana Ivanovic in the last eight of the Italian Open. (TENNIS-ROME/, expect by 1430 GMT/10:30 AM ET, by Terry Daley, 500 words)

CYCLING

Giro d'Italia (to June 1)

Australian Matthews leads compatriot Evans

Australia's Michael Matthews of the Orica team leads compatriot Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) by 21 seconds heading into Stage Eight. (CYCLING-GIRO/, expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET, 350 words)

Tour of California (to 18)

Wiggins poised for victory

Former Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins holds a 30-second lead over Australian Rohan Dennis heading into the penultimate stage, a 142.8-km journey from Santa Clarita to Pasadena. (CYCLING-CALIFORNIA/, expect by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, 400 words)

GOLF

European Tour: Spanish Open, Girona (to 18)

Unheralded Belgian Pieters sets pace

Little-known Belgian Thomas Pieters takes a one-shot lead over Dutchman Joost Luiten and Britain's Eddie Pepperell into the third round. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 300 words)

PGA Tour: Byron Nelson Championship (to 18) Irving, Texas

American Todd in control, Kaymer two shots back

American Brendon Todd takes a two-shot lead into the third round. German Martin Kaymer, fresh from his Players Championship triumph, is among a group of eight golfers tied for second. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 400 words)

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP: France, Le Mans (to 18)

Marquez aims to make it five poles in a row

LE MANS, France - Honda's Marc Marquez, the world champion from Spain, is chasing his fifth pole position in five races to maintain his perfect start to the season. (MOTORCYCLING/FRANCE (PIX), expect by 1415 GMT/10:15 AM ET, 400 words)

HORSE RACING

Derby champion California Chrome seeks Preakness triumph

BALTIMORE - Kentucky Derby champion California Chrome takes on nine rivals in the $1.5 million Preakness Stakes, the middle jewel of U.S. thoroughbred racing's Triple Crown series. (HORSE RACING-PREAKNESS/ (PIX), expect by 2240 GMT/6:40 PM ET, by Steve Ginsburg, 500 words)

NHL

Canadiens open East Final at home against Rangers

The Montreal Canadiens host the New York Rangers in the opening game of the best-of-seven Eastern Conference Final with the Original Six rivals both coming off emotional Game Seven victories in their previous series. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/CANADIENS, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 350 words)

BASEBALL

Kershaw set to take on Diamondbacks

National League Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw takes the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the host Arizona Diamondbacks in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

RUGBY

Super Rugby (round 14)

Stormers v Force, Cape Town (1505)

Cheetahs v Brumbies, Bloemfontein (1710)

(RUGBY-SUPER/, we will have 200-word reports on both matches)

ATHLETICS

IAAF Ponce World Challenge meeting, Puerto Rico

