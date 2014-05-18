Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday:

- - - -

SOCCER

La Liga season ends (1600 unless stated)

Real Sociedad v Villarreal (1000)

Osasuna v Real Betis

Rayo Vallecano v Getafe

Real Valladolid v Granada

Almeria v Athletic Bilbao

Sevilla v Elche (1900)

Granada target La Liga survival

BARCELONA - Granada can assure they remain in the top flight with a point against Valladolid as even if Osasuna beat Betis, who are already relegated, they would have a worse head-to-head record. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 500 words)

- -

Serie A season ends (1845 unless stated)

Catania v Atalanta Bergamo (1300)

Genoa v AS Roma (1300)

Juventus v Cagliari (1300)

AC Milan v Sassuolo

Chievo Verona v Inter Milan

Fiorentina v Torino

Lazio v Bologna

Napoli v Verona

Parma v Livorno

Europa League place up for grabs

With the title, Champions League places and relegation spots all decided, the final day of the Serie A season sees five teams battling it out for the last remaining Europa League spot (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 500 words)

- -

One last chance to avoid drop for Hamburg

BERLIN - Former European champions Hamburg SV have one final chance to avoid dropping out of the Bundesliga for the first time when they travel to second division Greuther Fuerth for their playoff second leg after drawing 0-0 in Hamburg on Thursday. (SOCCER-GERMANY/PLAYOFF (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

- -

Dutch league

Europa League playoff, second leg

FC Groningen v AZ Alkmaar (1430)

Promotion/relegation places

Dordrecht v Sparta Rotterdam (1230)

RKC Waalwijk v Excelsior (1030)

A place in the Europa League next season plus two berths in the top flight of Dutch football will be decided in the last playoff games of the season. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

African Nations Cup qualifiers

First round, first leg

Kenya v Comoros (1300)

Mozambique v South Sudan (1300)

Swaziland v Sierra Leone (1300)

Tanzania v Zimbabwe (1300)

Burundi v Botswana (1330)

Central African Republic v Guinea Bissau (1400)

Libya v Rwanda (1400)

Liberia v Lesotho (1600)

Copy on merit

- -

African Champions League

AS Vita Club v Zamalek (1330)

CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) v Al Ahli Benghazi (Libya) (1800)

Copy on merit

- -

International friendly:

Iran v Belarus (1830)

Copy on merit

- -

Argentine championship, final day

River Plate v Quilmes

Boca Juniors v Gimnasia

Tigre v Estudiantes (all 2030)

BUENOS AIRES - Leaders River Plate are favourites to secure a record 35th league title as three teams including the two from La Plata, Estudiantes and Gimnasia, go into to last round of matches in the Final championship with varying degrees of chances of success. (SOCCER-ARGENTINA/CHAMPIONSHIP, by Rex Gowar, 400 words)

- - - -

HORSE RACING

California Chrome stays on course for elusive Triple Crown

The eyes of the horse racing world will be firmly fixed on California Chrome next month when the three-year-old colt bids to become the first Triple Crown winner since Affirmed in 1978. California Chrome, who drew away from the field and easily won the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, will chase a place in the record books at the Belmont Stakes in New York on June 7. (HORSE RACING-PREAKNESS/, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Julian Linden, 400 words)

- -

Hong Kong pair aim for more Singapore glory

SINGAPORE - Hong Kong duo Military Attack and Lucky Nine return to the Singapore Race Course at Kranji to defend their Group One SIA Cup and KrisFlyer Sprint titles in the city-state's marquee racing event of the year. (HORSE-RACING-SINGAPORE/ (PIX), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Patrick Johnston, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

Italian Open, Rome (to 18)

Nadal and Djokovic lock horns in Rome final

ROME - Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic face off in the men's final as they aim to complete their preparations for the French Open. (TENNIS-MEN/ROME, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Terry Daley, 500 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: Byron Nelson Championship, Irving, Texas (to 18)

Oosthuizen and Todd head congested leaderboard

South African Louis Oosthuizen and American Brendon Todd take a joint one-shot lead into Sunday's final round at the TPC Four Seasons Resort Las Colinas after posting matching totals of 10-under 200. Irishman Padraig Harrington is one of four players just two strokes off the pace. (GOLF-PGA/, expect first lead by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

European Tour: Spanish Open, Girona (to 18)

Unheralded Belgian Thomas Pieters hold a two-stroke advantage over Spain's Miguel Angel Jimenez heading into the final round. (GOLF-EUROPEAN, expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, 250 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Giro d'Italia (to June 1)

Evans leads Giro into ninth stage

TESTOLA, Italy - Australian Cadel Evans takes a 57-second lead over Colombian Rigoberto Uran into the ninth stage, a 172-km trek from Lugo (CYCLING-GIRO/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, 250 words)

- -

Tour of California (to 18)

Wiggins on verge of victory in Tour of California

Former Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins holds a 30-second lead over Australia's Rohan Dennis heading into the eighth and final stage of America's most prestigious cycling event. The hilly eighth stage, covering a distance of 76.1 miles (122.4 kilometres), will start and finish in Thousand Oaks. (CYCLING-CALIFORNIA/, expect by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, 250 words)

- - - -

NHL

Blackhawks open West Final at home against the Kings

The fifth-seeded Chicago Blackhawks, aiming to become the first back-to-back Stanley Cup champions in 16 years, host the sixth-seeded Los Angeles Kings in the opening game of the best-of-seven Western Conference Final. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/BLACKHAWKS (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 350 words)

- - - -

NBA

Pacers host the defending champion Heat for Game One of East Final

LeBron James and the two-time defending champion Miami Heat, who have lost just one game this postseason, visit the Indiana Pacers for Game One of the best-of-seven Eastern Conference Finals. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/PACERS (PIX), expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, 350 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Royals' Shields set to take on Orioles

Right-hander James Shields shoots for his sixth victory of the season when the Kansas City Royals host the American League East-leading Baltimore Orioles in one of 16 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) (London duty Editor: Pritha Sarkar)