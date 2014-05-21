Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday:

GOLF

European Tour

BMW PGA Championship

Rose wants U.S. Open trophy to return to him

VIRGINIA WATER, England - Justin Rose will be returning the U.S. Open trophy he won at Merion last year hoping it comes back to him again and he wants to boost his title defence with a first victory at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth this week. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/ROSE, moved, by Michael Hann, 400 words)

Scott in PGA Tour action for first time as world number one

Australian Adam Scott will compete in his first PGA Tour event since replacing Tiger Woods as world number one at this week's Crowne Plaza Invitational in Fort Worth, Texas. We preview the prestigious event at Colonial Country Club which golfing great and Fort Worth resident Ben Hogan won five times. (GOLF-PGA/ (PREVIEW), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 400 words)

SOCCER

World Cup

Germany to tune World Cup challenge at Alpine retreat

Germany launched their World Cup preparations with the start of a 10-day training camp in the Italian Alps aimed at fine-tuning a team bidding for a first international title in 18 years. (SOCCER-WORLD/GERMANY, moved, by Karolos Grohmann, 600 words)

We continue the buildup to next month's World Cup in Brazil. (SOCCER-WORLD/, expect stories throughout)

Champions League final

We continue the buildup to Saturday's Champions League final between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in Lisbon. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/)

MOTOR RACING

Monaco Formula One Grand Prix

Mercedes may meet their match in Monaco

MONACO - Mercedes, having dominated the first five races of the season including four one-two finishes in a row, may meet their match on the streets of Monaco this weekend. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/PREVIEW (PIX), moved, by Alan Baldwin, 600 words)

Also moved, a drivers' form sheet and facts and figures for the race

CYCLING

Giro d'Italia (to June 1)

Evans leads Uran heading into 11th stage of Giro

SAVONA, Italy - Australia's Cadel Evans holds a 57-second lead over Colombian Rigoberto Uran heading into the 249km 11th stage from Collechio to Savona which has two second category climbs. (CYCLING-GIRO/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/1130 AM ET, 250 words)

NBA

Spurs bid for second win in row over Thunder

The San Antonio Spurs, aiming for a return to the NBA Finals, seek to take a 2-0 lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder when they meet in San Antonio in the Western Conference championship. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/SPURS (PIX), expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, 400 words)

NHL

Blackhawks out to add to perfect home playoff record

Reigning Stanley Cup champions the Chicago Blackhawks bid to keep their home playoff record for the season unblemished as they take on the Los Angeles Kings in Game Two of the Western Conference finals with the Blackhawks leading the best of seven series 1-0. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/BLACKHAWKS (PIX), expect by 0400 GMT/12 AM ET, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Athletics try to keep momentum going in visit to Rays

The Oakland Athletics, who have built a comfortable lead in the American League West with their recent hot run, visit the Tampa Bay Rays in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

TENNIS

ATP: Nice Open, France (to 24)

Duesseldorf Open, Germany (to 24)

WTA: Nuremberg Cup, Germany (to 24)

Strasbourg International, France (to 24)

