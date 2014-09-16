Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday:

SOCCER

Champions League

The group phase kicks off (1845 GMT/2.45 PM ET) unless stated) (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/)

Group A

Juventus v Malmo

Olympiakos Piraeus v Atletico Madrid

Group B

Liverpool v Ludogorets

Real Madrid v Basel

Group C

Monaco v Bayer Leverkusen

Benfica v Zenit St Petersburg

Group D

Borussia Dortmund v Arsenal

Galatasaray v Anderlecht

Stuttering holders Real looking to bounce back against Basel

MADRID - Holders Real Madrid will be looking to put a poor start in La Liga behind them and get their Champions League campaign off to a winning start when they host Swiss side Basel. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/REAL (PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4.30 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

Little-known Ludogorets make debut against Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, England - Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers will be treating Ludogorets with the utmost respect when the little-known Bulgarians make their debut in the group stage of the competition at Anfield. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/LIVERPOOL (PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4.30 PM ET, by Mike Collett, 500 words)

Barcelona likely to have Alves back for APOEL game

BARCELONA - Barcelona should have right back Dani Alves back for Wednesday's Champions League Group F opener against Cypriot side APOEL, coach Luis Enrique said. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/BARCELONA (TV), moved, by Elena Gyldenkerne, 400 words)

Chelsea, Costa set to heap more misery on Schalke

LONDON - The good news for Schalke 04's defenders as they prepare to face Chelsea on Wednesday is that striker Diego Costa is nursing a slight hamstring injury. The bad news is that even without being fully fit he has scored seven goals in his opening four matches. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/CHELSEA (PREVIEW), moved, by Mike Collett, 600 words)

GOLF

R&A votes on whether to allow women members

LONDON - The independence referundum is not the only vote in Scotland on Thursday as members of the Royal and Ancient golf club vote on whether to allow women members. (GOLF-SCOTLAND/WOMEN) expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, by Mitch Phillips, 500 words)

BASEBALL

Brewers carry playoff hopes into game versus Cardinals

The Milwaukee Brewers, trying to claim one of the two National League wild card playoff berths, visit a St. Louis Cardinals team that leads the NL Central division in one of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

TENNIS

ATP: Metz Open, France (to 21)

WTA: Guangzhou International, China (to 21)

Korea Open, Seoul (to 21)

Pan Pacific Open, Tokyo (to 21)

Copy on merit from early rounds

Davis Cup to remain annual event - ITF chief

DUBAI - The Davis Cup, the top team event in men's tennis, will remain an annual tournament, the head of the sport's governing body said on Tuesday, despite persistent complaints from some players that it over-burdens an already-crowded schedule. (TENNIS-DAVIS CUP, 600 words, by Matt Smith, moved)

