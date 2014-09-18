Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Europa League group stage

Sevilla begin Europa League title defence against Feyenoord

LONDON - Europa League champions Sevilla get their title defence underway against Feyenoord, with five former European champions among the 48 teams contesting this season's group stage. (SOCCER-EUROPA/, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Toby Davis, 600 words)

- -

NYON, Switzerland - UEFA's executive committee will choose the venues for the 2016 Champions League and Europa League finals and discuss procedures to be followed in the cases of concussion on the pitch at their meeting on Thursday.(SOCCER-UEFA/, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Brian Homewood 500 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Formula One: Singapore Grand Prix (to 21)

Drivers to address media ahead of Sunday's race

SINGAPORE - Ferrari duo Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen are among several drivers talking to the media on the eve of practice for Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX, TV), expect from 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by John O'Brien and Patrick Johnston)

- -

SINGAPORE - Singapore will be counting on its marquee Formula One race more than ever to help make up for a 30 percent drop in Chinese tourists this year (SINGAPORE-FORMULA1/TOURISM expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Aradhana Aravindan, 580 words)

- - - -

GOLF

Ryder Cup package

GLENEAGLES, Scotland - Europe take on the United States in the 40th edition of the biennial Ryder Cup team event from Sept. 26-28 and Reuters has produced an eight-part preview package ahead of the competition which was moved at 0200 GMT/10 PM ET.

The package includes exclusive interviews with Justin Rose, Zach Johnson and Tony Jacklin, who also provides his own unique penpix for both teams, plus a look at the Gleneagles golf resort and a full list of Ryder Cup results from 1927-2012.

- -

European Tour: Wales Open, Celtic Manor, Newport (to 21)

Copy on merit

- - - -

TENNIS

Davis Cup draw ceremony

The draw for next year's World Group, without five-times champions Spain, takes place in Dubai. (TENNIS-DAVIS/DRAW, expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, 300 words)

- -

ATP: Metz Open, France (to 21)

WTA: Guangzhou International, China (to 21)

Korea Open, Seoul (to 21)

Pan Pacific Open, Tokyo (to 21)

Copy on merit from early rounds

- - - -

BASEBALL

AL wins leader Weaver takes mound for Angels

American League wins leader Jered Weaver seeks his 18th win of the season when he takes the mound for the Los Angeles Angels against the visiting Seattle Mariners in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

