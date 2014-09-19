Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday:

SOCCER

Euro 2020

London's Wembley stadium to host climax of Euro 2020

GENEVA - UEFA president Michel Platini's vision of a European Championship spread across the continent came to fruition on Friday as London's Wembley Stadium was chosen to host the climax of Euro 2020 with 12 other cities joining the party. (UEFA-EURO/, moved, by Martyn Herman, 700 words)

LONDON - We continue the build-up to the weekend's Premier League matches when champions Manchester City play league leaders Chelsea. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect stories thorughout)

La Liga

Elche v Eibar (1900 GMT)

Bundesliga

Freiburg v Hertha Berlin (1830 GMT)

Countries vie for right to host future Nations Cups

ADDIS ABABA - Hosts for two future African Nations Cup finals tournaments will be decided on Saturday when the Confederation of African Football picks the venues for both the 2019 and 2021 finals. (SOCCER-AFRICA/NATIONS (PREVIEW), moved, 350 words)

TENNIS

Asian traiblazer Li retires after knee injuries

BEIJING - China's Li Na, Asia's only grand slam singles champion, announced her retirement from tennis, citing the effect of long-term injuries, especially her knees.(TENNIS-LI/, moved, by Ben Blanchard, 600 words)

Trailblazer Li hangs up racquet

A typical "neighborhood kid" toting a badminton racquet in the Yangtze river port of Wuhan, eight-year-old Li Na could have had little idea that the path the Chinese state set for her might lead to tennis glory, riches and Asia's first grand slam singles title. (TENNIS-LI/ (NEWSMAKER), moved, by Ian Ransom, 800 words)

We also moved two factboxes TENNIS-LI/ (FACTBOX) and TENNIS-LI/CHINA-WOMEN (FACTBOX)

MOTOR RACING

Formula One: Singapore Grand Prix (to 21)

Mercedes likely to be streets ahead in Singapore practice

SINGAPORE - Fernando Alonso gave his embattled Ferrari team some welcome cheer by clocking the fastest time in first free practice for the Singapore Grand Prix on a balmy floodlit evening at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX, (PIX, TV), moved with updates to follow, by John O'Brien and Patrick Johnston, 500 words)

GOLF

European Tour: Wales Open, Celtic Manor, Newport (to 21)

BASEBALL

AL wins leader Weaver takes mound for Angels

American League wins leader Jered Weaver seeks his 18th win of the season when he takes the mound for the Los Angeles Angels against the visiting Seattle Mariners in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

ASIAN GAMES

'Locksmith' Dutt hones bag of tricks for Asiad gold

NEW DELHI - Touching feet is the traditional Indian way of showing respect to someone but, as his numerous opponents would vouch, if it's on the wrestling mat and the outstretched arms belong to Yogeshwar Dutt, it normally means danger. (GAMES-ASIA/INDIA-DUTT (INTERVIEW), moved, by Amlan Chakraborty, 500 words)

