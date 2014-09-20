Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League (1400 unless stated)

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Burnley v Sunderland

Newcastle United v Hull City

Swansea City v Southampton

West Ham United v Liverpool (1630)

Villa eye top spot

LONDON - Unbeaten Aston Villa, flying high under Paul Lambert, have the chance to depose Chelsea at the top of the Premier League, albeit for a possible 24 hours, if they can beat Arsenal at home. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Martyn Herman, 600 words)

- -

La Liga

Espanyol v Malaga (2000)

Atletico Madrid v Celta Vigo (1800)

Deportivo Coruna v Real Madrid (1400)

Athletic Club v Granada (1600)

Real look to bounce back at Depor, Atletico host Celta

MADRID - Real Madrid will be looking to avoid a third straight La Liga defeat when they play at promoted Deportivo La Coruna before champions Atletico Madrid, who lost in the Champions League midweek, host Celta Vigo. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX) expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

- -

Serie A

Cesena v Empoli (1600)

AC Milan v Juventus (1845)

Allegri returns to Milan

MILAN - Massimiliano Allegri, sacked by AC Milan in January, faces his old club when he leads the Serie A champions to San Siro in a match between two teams who have won their first two games of the season. (SOCCER-ITALY/, expect by 2245 GMT/6:45 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Ligue 1 (1800 unless stated)

Olympique de Marseille v Stades Rennes (1500)

FC Lorient v Stade de Reims

Metz v Bastia

Nantes v Nice

Toulouse v Caen

- -

Bundesliga (1330 unless stated)

FC Augsburg v Werder Bremen

Schalke 04 v Eintracht Frankfurt

Hamburg SV v Bayern Munich

SC Paderborn v Hanover 96

VfB Stuttgart v Hoffenheim

Mainz v Borussia Dortmund (1530)

Zinnbauer in charge as Hamburg face Bayern

BERLIN - Hamburg SV, with new coach Joe zinnbauer making his Bundesliga debut, hope to turn the season around with their first win of the campaign against champions Bayern Munich.(SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

- -

Dutch Championship

Excelsior v FC Dordrecht (1530)

ADO Den Haag v Go Ahead Eagles Deventer (1645)

Vitesse Arnhem v Heerenveen (1745)

Copy on merit

- -

African Nations Cup

Hosts for future Nations Cups announced

ADDIS ABABA - The Confederation of African Football will announce the winning bids to host the 2019 and 2021 African Nations Cup finals, choosing from two of Algeria, Cameroon, Guinea, the Ivory Coast and Zambia. (SOCCER-AFRICA/NATIONS, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

African Champions League

Semi-final, first leg

Entente Setif (Algeria) v TP Mazembe Englebert (DR Congo) (1900)

- -

African Confederation Cup

Semi-final, first leg

Coton Sport (Cameroon) v Al Ahli (Egypt) (1500)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Formula One: Singapore Grand Prix (to 21)

Hamilton seeks qualifying boost in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Lewis Hamilton will be hoping to carry his Friday speed into qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix after the Briton lapped the fastest in practice as he hopes to make inroads into Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg's 22-point lead in the championship. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX, TV), qualifying starts at 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by John O'Brien and Patrick Johnston, 500 words)

- - - -

ASIAN GAMES

China off to golden start at Asian Games

INCHEON, South Korea - China's seemingly inevitable march to the top of Asian Games medal standings got off to a quick start on Saturday as they claimed two early golds on the first day of competition. (GAMES-ASIAN/ (PIX) moved with updates to follow, by Peter Rutherford and Julian Linden, 700 words)

- - - -

GOLF

European Tour: Wales Open, Celtic Manor, Newport (to 21)

Copy on merit

- - - -

BASEBALL

Tigers and Royals square off in showdown for AL Central lead

The Detroit Tigers visit the Kansas City Royals as the top two teams in the red-hot American League Central Division square off and the Milwaukee Brewers play at the Pittsburgh Pirates as they chase a National League wild card berth in two of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) (London duty editor: Pritha Sarkar)