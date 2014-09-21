Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday:
- - - -
MOTOR RACING
Formula One: Singapore Grand Prix
Hamilton takes Formula One lead after Singapore victory
SINGAPORE - Britain's Lewis Hamilton has won the Singapore
Grand Prix for Mercedes and taken the championship lead after a
retirement for team mate Nico Rosberg (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX,
TV), moved, updates to follow, by Patrick Johnston and John
O'Brien, 500 words)
- - - -
SOCCER
Premier League (1500 unless stated)
Leicester City v Manchester United (1230)
Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion (1230)
Everton v Crystal Palace
Manchester City v Chelsea
Champions City clash with title favourites Chelsea
LONDON - Premier League champions Manchester City face title
favourites Chelsea in a mouth-watering early season clash at the
Etihad while big-spending neighbours United visit promoted
Leicester City in the early game. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect
from 1430 GMT/1030 AM ET, Mike Collett, 500 words)
- -
La Liga
Villarreal v Rayo Vallecano (1500)
Cordoba v Sevilla (1700)
Levante v Barcelona (1900
Barca seek to extend perfect start at Levante
BARCELONA - Barcelona are the only La Liga team with a
perfect record as they prepare for a trip to Valencia to play
Levante. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), by Iain Rogers, expect by 2100
GMT/5 PM ET, 500 words)
- -
Serie A (1300 unless stated)
AS Roma v Cagliari
Genoa v Lazio
Sassuolo v Sampdoria
Atalanta Bergamo v Fiorentina (1600)
Udinese v Napoli (1600)
Palermo v Inter Milan (1845)
Torino v Verona (1845)
Roma expected to extend winning start against Cagliari
MILAN - AS Roma, fresh from thumping CSKA Moscow 5-1 in the
Champions League and with a 100 percent record this season in
all competitions, are favourites to maintain their winning start
at home to Cagliari. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 2045
GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 500 words)
- -
Bundesliga
VfL Wolfsburg v Bayer Leverkusen (1330)
Cologne v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1530)
Leverkusen visit Wolfsburg aiming for lead at the top
BERLIN - Unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen will go two points clear
at the top of the Bundesliga if they win at VfL Wolfsburg.
(SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, by Karolos
Grohmann, 300 words)
- -
Ligue 1 (1500 unless stated)
Lille v Montpellier HSC (1200)
Monaco v En Avant Guingamp
Racing Lens v St Etienne
Paris St Germain v Olympique Lyon (1900)
PSG look to get into their stride against Lyon
PARIS - Paris St Germain take on Olympique Lyonnais as they
look to hit their stride in Ligue 1 while struggling AS Monaco
host En Avant Guingamp. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 1700
GMT/3 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)
- -
Dutch Championship (1230 unless stated)
AZ Alkmaar v PEC Zwolle
Feyenoord v Ajax Amsterdam
PSV Eindhoven v SC Cambuur
Utrecht v Groningen (1445)
Ajax face eternal rivals Feyenoord
AMSTERDAM - Champions Ajax Amsterdam and eternal rivals
Feyenoord meet in the weekend's standout match in Rotterdam,
overshadowing the fixtures involving early season leaders PSV
Eindhoven at home to SC Cambur and PEC Zwolle at AZ Alkmaar.
(SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 400 words)
- -
African Champions League
Semi-final, first leg
AS Vita Club (DR Congo) v CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) (1430)
- -
African Confederation Cup
Semi-final, first leg
Sewe Sport (Ivory Coast) v AC Leopards (Congo) (1530)
- - - -
ASIAN GAMES
Hagino upstages Sun and Park at Asian Games
INCHEON, South Korea - Japan's Kosuke Hagino steamed past
his two big rivals -- China's Sun Yang and Park Tae-hwan of
South Korea -- to win the 200 metres freestyle gold medal. A
total of 24 gold medals were awarded including gymnastics, judo,
weightlifting and wushu.(GAMES-ASIAN/ (PIX), stories by Peter
Rutherford and Julian Linden, moved, 500 words)
- - - -
GOLF
European Tour: Wales Open, Celtic Manor, Newport (to 21)
Westwood, Donaldson and Bjorn step up Ryder Cup preparations
LONDON - Lee Westwood, Jamie Donaldson and Thomas Bjorn play
their last competitive golf before next week's Ryder Cup in the
final round of the Wales Open. Dutchman Joost Luiten leads the
field at Celtic Manor by two strokes with Donaldson the
highest-placed of the Ryder Cup trio, six strokes off the pace.
(GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 300 words)
- - - -
CYCLING
UCI road cycling world championships (to 28)
Martin's team favourites to retain team time trial title
PONFERRADA, Spain - Omega Pharma-Quick Step, led by triple
individual champion Tony Martin, are favourites to retain their
title in the team time trial at the road cycling world
championships. (CYCLING-WORLD/TTT (PIX), expect by 1515
GMT/11:15 AM ET, 350 words)
- - - -
NFL
Super Bowl rematch brings Broncos to Seattle
Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos try to show they are a
better team than the one demolished by the Seahawks in last
season's Super Bowl when they visit Seattle for a rematch.
(NFL-SEAHAWKS/(PIX), expect first copy by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, 500
words)
- -
Cardinals and 49ers tangle in Wild West showdown
The Arizona Cardinals, surprisingly on top of the NFC West,
face the visiting San Francisco 49ers in a key division matchup
after the New Orleans Saints bid for a first win of the season
against visiting Minnesota Vikings in a full slate of league
games. (NFL/(PIX), expect by 2330 GMT/5:30 PM ET, 500 words)
- -
Unbeaten Panthers tackle Steelers
The Carolina Panthers, with All-Pro Greg Hardy inactive as
he appeals his female assault case, go for their third
consecutive win against a Pittsburgh Steelers team that was
pounded by the Baltimore Ravens last week. (NFL-PANTHERS/ (PIX),
expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET, 400 words)
- - - -
BASEBALL
Pirates seek to beat Brewers, move closer to Cardinals
The Pittsburgh Pirates continue their bid to catch the St.
Louis Cardinals for the National League Central lead when the
Milwaukee Brewers visit in one of 15 games on the Major League
Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330
GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)
- - - -
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North
American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports
Xchange, 400 words)
