Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Monday:

- - - -

GOLF

40th Ryder Cup

GLENEAGLES, Scotland - Europe captain Paul McGinley and United States counterpart Tom Watson host a joint news conference as the countdown begins to the biennial team event that starts on Friday. (GOLF-RYDER/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 500 words)

- -

Is the depth of talent on the PGA Tour stronger than ever?

CARY, North Carolina - It is often said that the depth of talent on the PGA Tour has become stronger than ever, but does this apparently widespread belief stand up to statistical analysis? We look at several obvious measures of depth and seek the opinions of players who have been competing on the U.S. circuit over the past two decades. (GOLF-PGA/DEPTH (FEATURE), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Andrew Both, 900 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

English Premier League

A look back at a remarkable weekend in the Premier League

LONDON - Frank Lampard's poignant goal for Manchester City against his former club Chelsea and Leicester City's stunning 5-3 comeback win over Manchester United were just two of the highlights of a remarkable weekend in the Premier League. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout, by Mike Collett, 500 words)

- -

La Liga

Getafe v Valencia (1845)

- - - -

ASIAN GAMES

Swimming-Hagino the star, salmonella the scare at Asiad

INCHEON, South Korea - Japanese swim star Kosuke Hagino gave another glimpse of his vast potential by winning two more Asian Games gold medals on Monday, while food safety came sharply into focus after the dangerous bacteria salmonella was found in athletes lunches. (GAMES-ASIAN/(PIX), moving shortly, by Peter Rutherford, 700 words)

- -

A total of 27 gold medals are on offer on the third day of competition in South Korea. (GAMES-ASIAN/ (PIX) expect throughout, by Peter Rutherford and Julian Linden, 500 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Formula One: Singapore Grand Prix

'Three Rs' spell out championship lead for Hamilton

SINGAPORE - For a Singapore Grand Prix that began with confusion over self-censorship and concluded with Lewis Hamilton leading the standings, the race weekend can be summed up by using the 'Three Rs' -- Radios, Rosberg and Reliability. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX, TV), moved, by John O'Brien, 600 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Malaysian Open, Kuala Lumpur (to 27)

Shenzen Open, China (to 27)

WTA: Wuhan Open, China (to 27)

Copy on merit

- - - -

CYCLING

UCI road cycling world championships (to 28)

Copy on merit

- - - -

NFL

Surprising Bears visit struggling Jets

The Chicago Bears, who rallied for a surprise road win over the San Francisco 49ers last weekend, go for their second victory of the season in a visit to the New York Jets, who blew an 18-point lead to lose at Green Bay. (NFL-JETS/(PIX), expect first copy by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Dodgers and Giants begin key series

The National League West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers begin a key three-game series with the visiting San Francisco Giants, who are in second place, in one of 12 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) (Europe duty editor: Pritha Sarkar)