CRICKET

West Indies abandon India tour over internal dispute

NEW DELHI - The West Indies cricket team have abandoned their tour of India following an internal dispute and are to fly home after Friday's fourth One Day International. Sri Lanka have stepped in as replacements (CRICKET-WINDIES/WITHDRAWAL/, by Amlan Chakraborty, UPDATE 3 has moved)

SOCCER

La Liga

Granada v Rayo Vallecano (1900)

Record-breaker Messi defines Barca's golden era

BARCELONA - Lionel Messi may lack a World Cup for Argentina but his 10 years with Barcelona have seen him rewrite the history books and become symbolic with the club's golden era. (SOCCER-SPAIN/BARCELONA, by Tim Hanlon, moved)

We have also moved a factbox on Messi's 10 golden moments with Barcelona ahead of Saturday's home game against promoted Eibar (SOCCER-SPAIN/BARCELONA-MESSI)

Premier League

We have news from around the Premier League ahead of the weekend's matches, which follow the second international break of the season. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/)

Ligue 1

RC Lens v Paris St Germain (1830)

Injury-hit PSG 'visit' RC Lens at Stade de France

PARIS - Injury-hit Paris St Germain take on struggling RC Lens in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade de France (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 300 words)

GOLF

Volvo World Match Play Championship (to 19)

McDowell and Stenson bid to qualify for quarter-finals

ASH, England - Defending champion Graeme McDowell and world number five Henrik Stenson look to clinch a place in the quarter-finals when they play their final round-robin group matches at the London Club. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 500 words)

PGA Tour: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (to 19)

Second round action from the second event of the PGA Tour's 2014-15 season. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, 300 words)

NHL

Maple Leafs host division rival Red Wings

The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Detroit Red Wings in the first game of a home-and-home series between the two Original Six clubs, one of six games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Kremlin Cup, Moscow (to 19)

ATP: Stockholm Open, Sweden (to 19)

Vienna Open, Austria (to 19)

WTA: Luxembourg Open (to 19)

