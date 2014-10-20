Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Monday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League

West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United (1900)

United visit West Brom eyeing fourth spot

LONDON - Manchester United can jump into fourth spot with a win at West Bromwich Albion after many rivals for a Champions League qualifying spot dropped points at the weekend. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Rex Gowar, 500 words)

- -

La Liga

Real Sociedad v Getafe (1845)

Copy on merit

- -

Serie A

Genoa v Empoli (1845)

Copy on merit

- -

Champions League previews moved at 0200 GMT/10 PM ET

Real seek first win over Liverpool, Totti eyes more goals

LONDON - Two of Europe's greatest clubs with 15 European Cup successes between them renew their rivalry at Anfield on Wednesday with Liverpool looking to preserve their unlikely 100 percent record against Real Madrid in Europe's elite competition. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/LIVERPOOL (PREVIEW), moved, by Mike Collett, 800 words)

- -

Barca need to avoid Clasico obsession, focus on Ajax

BARCELONA - Barcelona need to avoid getting sucked into the Spanish obsession with El Clasico when they face Ajax Amsterdam in the Champions League on Tuesday. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/BARCELONA (PREVIEW), moved, by Tim Hanlon, 500 words)

- -

Schalke need Di Matteo's touch against Sporting

Schalke 04 are hoping their freshly-found discipline under new coach Robert Di Matteo, coupled with his Champions League pedigree will help them beat Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday for their first win in the competition this season. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/SCHALKE (PREVIEW), moved, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

- -

Totti's Roma take aim at Bayern's impregnable defence

ROME - If anyone can breach Bayern Munich's apparently impregnable defence, then it is AS Roma and their talismanic forward Francesco Totti. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ROMA (PREVIEW), moved, by Brian Homewood, 500 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

WTA Finals, Singapore (to 26)

Serena opens finals v Ivanovic; Halep takes on Bouchard

SINGAPORE - World number one Serena Williams shook off the rust and a feisty challenge from Serbia's Ana Ivanovic to open the defence of her title with a 6-4 6-4 victory in the opening match of the elite eight-player tournament. Romania's Simona Halep faces Eugenie Bouchard of Canada in the other match in the Red Group. (TENNIS-WOMEN/FINALS (PIX), moving shortly, by John O'Brien and Patrick Johnston, 500 words)

- - - -

GOLF

Match Play champion Ilonen over the dreaded yips now

LONDON - Nine years after Mikko Ilonen was at his wits end with the dreaded putting yips, the Finn has finally cracked golf's big time by winning the Volvo World Match Play Championship. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/ILONEN, moved, by Tony Jimenez, 500 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Giants and Royals take on media ahead of Game One

Members of the San Francisco Giants and Kansas City Royals scrum with the media at Kauffman Stadium ahead of Game One of the World Series. The best-of-seven series gets underway on Tuesday with the Royals, back in the Fall Classic for the first time in 29 years, hosting the Giants. (BASEBALL-WORLDSERIES/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 500 words)

- - - -

NFL

Texans on the ropes at Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers, off to a sluggish start themselves, try to send the visiting Houston Texans to their third straight defeat in a clash of American Football Conference teams with .500 records. (NFL-STEELERS/ (PIX), expect by 0415 GMT/12:15 AM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

NHL

Oilers try to bounce back from winless start

The Edmonton Oilers, losers of five in a row and still looking for their first win, face the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning, who are off to a strong start, in the only game on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) (Europe duty editor: Alan Baldwin)