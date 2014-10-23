Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday:

TENNIS

WTA Finals, Singapore Indoor Stadium (to 26)

Williams back to her best in Bouchard battering

SINGAPORE - One day after suffering her heaviest defeat since she was a teenager, Serena Williams was back to her brilliant best as she swatted aside Eugenie Bouchard 6-1 6-1 in her final round robin match at the WTA Finals. (TENNIS-WOMEN/FINALS (PIX), moved, by John O'Brien, 500 words)

OLYMPICS

IOC has no concerns over Kosovo recognition

BERLIN - The International Olympic Committee's provisional recognition of Kosovo will not have political consequences despite an official protest from Serbia, says IOC president Thomas Bach (OLYMPICS-BACH/, moved, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

SOCCER

Europa League group stage

Europa League group stage reaches halfway mark

LONDON - Holders Sevilla visit Standard Liege on Matchday three of the Europa League's group stage where six teams, including three times European champions Inter Milan, are defending 100 percent records. (SOCCER-EUROPA/ expect first take by 1900 GMT/ 3 PM ET, by Toby Davis, 500 words)

Premier League

Chelsea facing striker crisis before Man United match

LONDON - Chelsea face the prospect of having veteran Didier Drogba as their only fit striker for their visit to Manchester United on Sunday in what is usually one of the standout matches of the Premier League season. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Mike Collett, 700 words)

Premier League defences aren't what they used to be

LONDON - In its own way, it was a thing of beauty. Santiago Vergini, under no pressure as the ball arced slowly towards the edge of his penalty area, swooped towards it, ready for the simple task of hoofing it to distant safety. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/DEFENCES (ANALYSIS), moved, by Ian Chadband, 950 words)

La Liga

Real, Barcelona set for Titanic 'Clasico' battle

MADRID - Clashes between Real Madrid and Barcelona are rarely short on drama and Saturday's La Liga 'Clasico' may have more than its usual share with Luis Suarez poised to return from a biting ban and Barca team mate Lionel Messi on the brink of equalling the top-flight scoring record. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PREVIEW) moved, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

Asian Champions League final first leg, Sydney (25)

Western Sydney Wanderers v Al Hilal

Fairytale Wanderers two steps from Asia's ultimate prize

SYDNEY - Little more than two years ago Western Sydney Wanderers had three members of staff and were being run out of a suburban kitchen. This weekend they play for the biggest prize in Asian football (SOCCER-ASIA/CHAMPIONS-WANDERERS (PIX, TV), moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 900 words)

Wanderers unfazed by Saudi giants in ACL final

SYDNEY - From day one, their maiden Asian Champions League campaign has been a leap into the unknown for the Western Sydney Wanderers, so they feel little trepidation about taking on Saudi heavyweights Al Hilal in the first leg of the final on Saturday. (SOCCER-ASIA/CHAMPIONS (PREVIEW, PIX), moved, 500 words)

CRICKET

Pakistan v Australia, Dubai, first test (to 26)

DUBAI - Australia were 113 for no loss in their first innings, in reply to Pakistan's 454, at the close of the second day of the first test at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/, moved with updates to follow, 500 words)

ALPINE SKIING

The Alpine skiing season gets underway at Soelden in Austria this weekend with men's and women's giant slaloms. (ALPINE SKIING/PREVIEW, 500 words, expect by 2000GMT)

BASEBALL

New-fashioned Giants seem to have found winning formula

SAN FRANCISCO - Fans of the San Francisco Giants, who will host Friday's Game Three of the World Series versus the Kansas City Royals, have seen a team once centered around slugger Barry Bonds morphed into a selfless squad seeking a third Major League Baseball title in five years. (BASEBALL-WORLDSERIES/ (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 500 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: The McGladrey Classic, Sea Island, Georgia (to 26)

Kirk, Johnson and Kuchar head field at Sea Island

American Chris Kirk launches his title defence on the Seaside Course where former Masters champion Zach Johnson and world number nine Matt Kuchar are also competing in the third event of the PGA Tour's 2014-15 season. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect end-of-day lead by 2330 GMT/6.30 PM ET, 300 words)

NFL

Manning's Broncos play host to Chargers

Peyton Manning, in his first game since becoming the NFL's new leader in career touchdown passes, leads the Denver Broncos in a home game against the San Diego Chargers to kick off Week Eight action. (NFL-BRONCOS/ (PIX), expect by 0415 GMT/12:15 PM ET, 350 words)

NHL

Bruins set for clash with Islanders

The Boston Bruins and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Tuukka Rask seek their third consecutive win when they host the New York Islanders in one of eight games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

