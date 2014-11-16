Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday:
- - - -
SOCCER
Euro 2016 qualifiers (1945 unless stated)
Group A
Netherlands v Latvia (1700)
Czech Republic v Iceland
Turkey v Kazakhstan
Group B
Belgium v Wales (1700)
Cyprus v Andorra (1700)
Israel v Bosnia
Group H
Azerbaijan v Norway
Bulgaria v Malta
Italy v Croatia
Dutch desperate for win against Latvia, Italy host Croatia
The Netherlands, third in Group A after picking up only three points from as many games, host Latvia with under-fire coach Guus Hiddink promising to quit if they fail to win, while Italy welcome Croatia and Belgium take on Wales. (SOCCER-EURO/COUNTRY, expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, 400 words)
- - - -
TENNIS
ATP World Tour Finals, London
Federer faces Djokovic in ATP final
LONDON - Novak Djokovic, bidding for a third consecutive season-ending title having already secured the number one ranking, faces Roger Federer in a dream ATP World Tour Final climax. (TENNIS-ATP/ (PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/3 PM ET, by Martyn Herman, 400 words)
- - - -
GOLF
PGA Tour: OHL Classic at Mayakoba, Playa del Carmen, Mexico (to 16)
Bohn leads by one heading into final round at El Camaleon
American Jason Bohn, seeking his third PGA Tour victory, takes a one-shot lead into the final round after carding a four-under-par 67 in rain-soaked conditions on the El Camaleon course at the resort of Playa del Carmen in Mexico. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect by 2330 GMT/6.30 PM ET, 350 words)
- -
European Tour: Turkish Airlines Open
Koepka lands first big win after outduelling Poulter
BELEK, Turkey - Young American Brooks Koepka looked as cool as a cucumber as he won a battle royal with Ian Poulter to claim the first regular tour victory of his career at the $7 million Turkish Airlines Open on Sunday. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, moved, by Tony Jimenez, 400 words)
- - - -
RUGBY
International matches
Ireland v Georgia (1430)
Ireland set for easier run out against Georgia
DUBLIN - A week after their impressive victory over South Africa, Ireland meet a tough but limited Georgia side in their second November test at the Aviva stadium. (RUGBY-IRELAND/, expect by 1630 GMT/11:30 AM ET, 300 words)
- - - -
CRICKET
Australia v South Africa, second ODI, Perth
Marauding Morkel sets up South Africa win in second ODI
South Africa paceman Morne Morkel thrived on a fast WACA pitch to capture five wickets but the tourists made hard work of a three-wicket victory over Australia in the second one-day international in Perth on Sunday. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/, moved, 350 words)
- -
India v Sri Lanka, Ranchi, fifth ODI
Copy on merit
- - - -
NFL
Seahawks visit Chiefs, try to stay close to Cardinals
Defending Super Bowl champions the Seattle Seahawks, needing a win to stay in the NFC West race with Arizona, visit the Kansas City Chiefs while the league-leading Cardinals, riding high on a five-game winning streak, see if they can continue to win without sidelined quarterback Carson Palmer at home to visiting NFC North leader Detroit, winners of four in a row. (NFL/ (PIX), expect first copy by 2230 GMT/5:30 PM ET, 500 words)
- -
Streaking Patriots visit Colts in showdown of quarterbacks
Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, winners of five straight, visit Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts in a showdown of two of the league's top quarterbacks. (NFL-COLTS/ (PIX), expect by 0545 GMT/12:45 AM ET, 400 words)
- - - -
NBA
Rockets seeks to keep road record perfect at Thunder
The surging Houston Rockets seek their sixth consecutive road win when they call on the Oklahoma City Thunder in one of the four games on the schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
- - - -
NHL
Canadiens test Red Wings in Detroit
Eastern Conference leaders the Montreal Canadiens take on division opponents the Red Wings in Detroit in one of six games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)
- - - -
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
- - - -
ALPINE SKIING
World Cup: Men's Slalom, Levi, Finland
- - - - (London desk editor: Toby Davis)