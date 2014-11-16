Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Euro 2016 qualifiers (1945 unless stated)

Group A

Netherlands v Latvia (1700)

Czech Republic v Iceland

Turkey v Kazakhstan

Group B

Belgium v Wales (1700)

Cyprus v Andorra (1700)

Israel v Bosnia

Group H

Azerbaijan v Norway

Bulgaria v Malta

Italy v Croatia

Dutch desperate for win against Latvia, Italy host Croatia

The Netherlands, third in Group A after picking up only three points from as many games, host Latvia with under-fire coach Guus Hiddink promising to quit if they fail to win, while Italy welcome Croatia and Belgium take on Wales. (SOCCER-EURO/COUNTRY, expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP World Tour Finals, London

Federer faces Djokovic in ATP final

LONDON - Novak Djokovic, bidding for a third consecutive season-ending title having already secured the number one ranking, faces Roger Federer in a dream ATP World Tour Final climax. (TENNIS-ATP/ (PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/3 PM ET, by Martyn Herman, 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: OHL Classic at Mayakoba, Playa del Carmen, Mexico (to 16)

Bohn leads by one heading into final round at El Camaleon

American Jason Bohn, seeking his third PGA Tour victory, takes a one-shot lead into the final round after carding a four-under-par 67 in rain-soaked conditions on the El Camaleon course at the resort of Playa del Carmen in Mexico. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect by 2330 GMT/6.30 PM ET, 350 words)

- -

European Tour: Turkish Airlines Open

Koepka lands first big win after outduelling Poulter

BELEK, Turkey - Young American Brooks Koepka looked as cool as a cucumber as he won a battle royal with Ian Poulter to claim the first regular tour victory of his career at the $7 million Turkish Airlines Open on Sunday. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, moved, by Tony Jimenez, 400 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

International matches

Ireland v Georgia (1430)

Ireland set for easier run out against Georgia

DUBLIN - A week after their impressive victory over South Africa, Ireland meet a tough but limited Georgia side in their second November test at the Aviva stadium. (RUGBY-IRELAND/, expect by 1630 GMT/11:30 AM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Australia v South Africa, second ODI, Perth

Marauding Morkel sets up South Africa win in second ODI

South Africa paceman Morne Morkel thrived on a fast WACA pitch to capture five wickets but the tourists made hard work of a three-wicket victory over Australia in the second one-day international in Perth on Sunday. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/, moved, 350 words)

- -

India v Sri Lanka, Ranchi, fifth ODI

Copy on merit

- - - -

NFL

Seahawks visit Chiefs, try to stay close to Cardinals

Defending Super Bowl champions the Seattle Seahawks, needing a win to stay in the NFC West race with Arizona, visit the Kansas City Chiefs while the league-leading Cardinals, riding high on a five-game winning streak, see if they can continue to win without sidelined quarterback Carson Palmer at home to visiting NFC North leader Detroit, winners of four in a row. (NFL/ (PIX), expect first copy by 2230 GMT/5:30 PM ET, 500 words)

- -

Streaking Patriots visit Colts in showdown of quarterbacks

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, winners of five straight, visit Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts in a showdown of two of the league's top quarterbacks. (NFL-COLTS/ (PIX), expect by 0545 GMT/12:45 AM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

NBA

Rockets seeks to keep road record perfect at Thunder

The surging Houston Rockets seek their sixth consecutive road win when they call on the Oklahoma City Thunder in one of the four games on the schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

NHL

Canadiens test Red Wings in Detroit

Eastern Conference leaders the Montreal Canadiens take on division opponents the Red Wings in Detroit in one of six games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

ALPINE SKIING

World Cup: Men's Slalom, Levi, Finland

