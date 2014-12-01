Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Monday:

- - - -

RUGBY

State of the Nations 10 months ahead of the World Cup

As the dust settles after the usual flurry of November internationals, we take a country-by-country look at the form and prospects of the leading nations with an eye on next year's rugby World Cup (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/NATIONS (ANALYSIS), moved, 3,000 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Agger happy back home but still red at heart

COPENHAGEN - Defender Daniel Agger is delighted to be back in Denmark with Brondby, but he would also have liked to see out his contract in the Premier League with Liverpool. (SOCCER-DENMARK/AGGER (INTERVIEW), pix, moved, by Philip O'Connor, 550 words)

- -

La Liga

Almeria v Rayo Vallecano (1945)

- -

Serie A

Sampdoria v Napoli (2000)

- -

Premier League

We continue the build-up to this week's Premier League matches, including leaders Chelsea at home to Tottenham Hotspur. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect stories throughout)

- - - -

NFL

Dolphins bid for another road win over Jets

The Miami Dolphins, who have won five of the past six road games against the New York Jets, try for another in the first of two meetings between the AFC East teams in December. (NFL-JETS/ (PIX), expect first copy by 0545 GMT/12:45 AM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

NBA

76ers near league's futility record for season's start

The Philadelphia 76ers can move within one game of tying the longest losing streak to open an NBA season when the 16-times losers are home to the defending league champion San Antonio Spurs, winners of seven in a row, in one of four games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

NHL

Lightning out for fourth consecutive win in New York

Eastern Conference co-leaders the Tampa Bay Lightning risk a three-game winning streak when they visit the New York Rangers and the Montreal Canadiens, tied with the Lightning, bid to halt a three-game skid at the Colorado Avalance in two of five games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Bangladesh v Zimbabwe, Dhaka, fifth ODI

Copy on merit

