CRICKET

No pressure on Australia players for Adelaide test

SYDNEY - Cricketers and officials from around Australia began converging on the small town of Macksville, New South Wales for the funeral of Phillip Hughes as the impact of his untimely death on the international game unfolded. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/HUGHES, moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 650 words)

SOCCER

English Premier League

Burnley v Newcastle United (1945)

Leicester City v Liverpool (1945)

Manchester United v Stoke City (1945)

Swansea City v Queens Park Rangers (1945)

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa (2000)

West Bromwich Albion v West Ham United (2000)

United chase fourth league win in a row

LONDON - Fourth-placed Manchester United will look to secure their fourth straight league victory when they host Stoke City who are managed by former Old Trafford favourite Mark Hughes. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Mike Collett, 650 words)

Spanish King's Cup last 32

Second leg

Real Madrid v UE Cornella (III) (1900)

First leg

Alaves (II) v Espanyol (1900)

CD Alcoyano (III) v Athletic Bilbao (1900)

Las Palmas (II) v Celta Vigo (2100)

Real Valladolid (II) v Elche (2100)

Holders Real look to reach last 16

MADRID - Holders Real Madrid will claim a place in the last 16, and a possible meeting with Atletico Madrid, if they hold on to a 4-1 lead from the first leg against third tier Cornella. (SOCCER-SPAIN/CUP (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/4 PM ET, 400 words)

Ligue 1

Lorient v Olympique Marseille (1800)

Nantes v Toulouse (1800)

Monaco v Racing Lens (2000)

Marseille attempt to open four-point gap at the top

PARIS - Olympique Marseille will look to stretch their lead at the top of the table to four points when they travel to Lorient. (SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect by 2030 GMT/3:30 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 300 words)

Italian Cup fourth round

Lazio v Varese (II) (1500)

Sassuolo v Pescara (II) (1700)

Verona v Perugia (II) (2000)

Copy on merit

Santana's expertise bring Vasco da Gama back into Serie A

RIO DE JANEIRO - Joel Santana has just taken Vasco da Gama back into Brazil's Serie A, has won more Carioca titles than any other Brazilian coach, and though he is famous nationwide for TV ads that spoof his poor English his managerial achievements speak for themselves. (SOCCER-BRAZIL/VASCO, moving shortly, by Andrew Downie, 600 words.)

SAILING

Host venue for 2017 America's Cup announced

NEW YORK - The venue for the 2017 America's Cup will be announced during a news conference in New York City with Bermuda and San Diego the two finalists vying to host the world's premier sailing competition. (SAILING-AMERICASCUP/, expect by 1730 GMT/12:30 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 400 words)

NBA

LeBron's Cavs seek fourth consecutive win

LeBron James and the suddenly hot Cleveland Cavaliers will shoot for their fourth consecutive blowout victory when they host the Milwaukee Bucks in one of the 10 games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

High-scoring Crosby and Pens host Devils

Leading scorer Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins host a New Jersey Devils team looking to snap a four-game skid in one of the 10 games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

