SOCCER

Champions League draw

Familiar foes to meet again in Champions League

NYON - European champions Real Madrid will face Schalke 04, Barcelona will play Manchester City and Chelsea will play Paris St Germain in three ties repeated from last season following the draw for the Champions league last 16. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ moved, by Mike Collett, 400 words)

Premier League

Everton v Queens Park Rangers (2000)

LONDON - Roberto Martinez's 13th-placed Everton can go above stuttering rivals Liverpool into 10th place with victory at Goodison Park against a Queen's Park Rangers side that are yet to claim a point on the road this season. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, by Tom Hayward, 300 words)

La Liga

Deportivo Coruna v Elche (1945)

Serie A

Empoli v Torino (1800)

Chievo Verona v Inter Milan (2000)

Spanish King's Cup

Las Palmas eyeing King's Cup upset at Celta

MADRID - Riding high in Spain's second division, Las Palmas are looking to transfer some of that form into what could be one of the few upsets in the last 32 of the King's Cup this week.(SOCCER-SPAIN/CUP (PREVIEW) moved, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

CRICKET

'Whirlwind' blows baby-faced Smith to Australia captaincy

MELBOURNE - Nailing down a spot in Australia's batting order took patience for Steve Smith but his elevation to captain of the test team has been virtually an overnight affair. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/SMITH, moved, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

NFL

Clutch time for Saints at Bears

The New Orleans Saints scramble to keep their playoff hopes alive when the NFC South contenders visit the Chicago Bears, who have no chance of making the postseason. (NFL-BEARS/ (PIX), expect by 0545 GMT/12:45 AM ET, 400 words)

NBA

Raptors bid to remain best in the East

The Toronto Raptors try to hold on to first place in the Eastern Conference when they play the visiting Orlando Magic while the Chicago Bulls travel to the Atlanta Hawks, who have won nine of their last 10 outings, in two of eight games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NHL

Crosby out as Penguins face off with Lightning

The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without Sidney Crosby, who has the mumps, for a visit by the Tampa Bay Lightning in a clash of Eastern Conference division leaders in one of the three games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

