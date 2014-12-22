Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Monday:
Motor racing
Ferrari news conference with chairman and principal
MARANELLO, Italy - Ferrari chairman Sergio Marchionne and F1 team principal Maurizio Arrivabene hold news conference at the end of a difficult and turbulent year for Formula One's oldest and most glamourous outfit
SOCCER
Premier League
Stoke City v Chelsea (2000)
Chelsea bid to restore three-point advantage at Stoke
LONDON - Chelsea visit struggling Stoke City aiming to restore a three-point advantage at the top of the Premier league after Manchester City moved level on points with Jose Mourinho's side on Saturday.
CRICKET
Boxing Day test of India's resolve in Melbourne
MELBOURNE - With all hope of a first series triumph in Australia gone after defeats in the first two tests, India need to draw on their reserves of pride and motivation to avoid a seventh straight test loss on Australian soil this week.
ALPINE SKIING
World Cup: Men's Slalom, Madonna di Campiglio
Copy on merit
NFL
Playoff spot at stake when Bengals host Broncos
The Cincinnati Bengals will be seeking a playoff spot and the Denver Broncos a first-round bye when the AFC teams meet in Cincinnati.
NBA
Division leaders Raptors and Bulls clash in Chicago
The red-hot Toronto Raptors put a six-game winning streak on the line when they visit the Chicago Bulls in a matchup of division leaders in one of seven games on the schedule.
NHL
Sharks chase Ducks in Pacific showdown
The San Jose Sharks, winners of five straight, visit the Pacific Division leading Anaheim Ducks in a clash of the division's top two teams in one of the six games on the National Hockey League schedule.
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues.