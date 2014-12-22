(Adds Italian Super Cup) Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Monday:

- - - -

Motor racing

Ferrari news conference with chairman and principal

MARANELLO, Italy - Ferrari chairman Sergio Marchionne and F1 team principal Maurizio Arrivabene hold news conference at the end of a difficult and turbulent year for Formula One's oldest and most glamourous outfit (MOTOR RACING-FERRARI/, expect stories from 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League

Stoke City v Chelsea (2000)

Chelsea bid to restore three-point advantage at Stoke

LONDON - Chelsea visit struggling Stoke City aiming to restore a three-point advantage at the top of the Premier league after Manchester City moved level on points with Jose Mourinho's side on Saturday. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, by Justin Palmer, 400 words)

- -

Italian Super Cup

Juventus v Napoli, Doha (1730 GMT)

Juventus target record Italian Super Cup triumph in Doha

DOHA, Qatar - Serie A champions Juventus will be aiming for a record seventh Italian Super Cup title when they face Coppa Italia winners Napoli at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium looking for their third straight triumph. (SOCCER-ITALY/SUPERCUP (PIX), by Emanuele Giulianelli, 500 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Boxing Day test of India's resolve in Melbourne

MELBOURNE - With all hope of a first series triumph in Australia gone after defeats in the first two tests, India need to draw on their reserves of pride and motivation to avoid a seventh straight test loss on Australian soil this week. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/PREVIEW, moved, 400 words) We will also move a factbox (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/FACTBOX)

- - - -

ALPINE SKIING

World Cup: Men's Slalom, Madonna di Campiglio

Copy on merit

- -

NFL

Playoff spot at stake when Bengals host Broncos

The Cincinnati Bengals will be seeking a playoff spot and the Denver Broncos a first-round bye when the AFC teams meet in Cincinnati. (NFL-BENGALS/ (PIX), expect by 0545 GMT/12:45 AM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

NBA

Division leaders Raptors and Bulls clash in Chicago

The red-hot Toronto Raptors put a six-game winning streak on the line when they visit the Chicago Bulls in a matchup of division leaders in one of seven games on the schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 700 words)

- - - -

NHL

Sharks chase Ducks in Pacific showdown

The San Jose Sharks, winners of five straight, visit the Pacific Division leading Anaheim Ducks in a clash of the division's top two teams in one of the six games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) (Europe desk editor: Ken Ferris)