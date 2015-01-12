Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Monday:

SOCCER

Asian Cup, Australia (to 31)

Group D

Japan v Palestine, Newcastle (0700)

Jordan v Iraq, Brisbane (0900)

Japan crush Palestine in Asian Cup opener

NEWCASTLE, Australia - Holders Japan enjoyed a Monday stroll in the Newcastle breeze as they swatted aside the meagre challenge of outsiders Palestine to kick off their Asian Cup title defence with a 4-0 victory. (SOCCER-ASIA/M7 (PIX), moved, 400 words)

Ballon D'Or

ZURICH - Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer joins regulars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on the shortlist for the FIFA Ballon D'Or award in Zurich. (SOCCER-FIFA/ (PIX, TV) expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, 300 words)

King's Cup

Atletico poised to eliminate cup holders Real

MADRID - Atletico Madrid have the perfect chance to lift morale after Sunday's La Liga defeat at Barcelona when they play their King's Cup last 16, second leg at bitter local rivals Real Madrid on Thursday. (SOCCER-SPAIN/CUP (PREVIEW) moved, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

La Liga

Rayo Vallecano v Cordoba (1945)

TENNIS

ATP: Auckland Open, New Zealand (to 17)

ATP/WTA: Sydney International, Australia (to 17)

WTA: Hobart International, Australia (to 18)

NFL

Surprising Luck joins chase for titles

Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts pulled the biggest surprise of the weekend, stunning the Denver Broncos and quarterback Peyton Manning. Now they face 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback Tom Brady and the New England Patriots for the AFC championship while Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay) and Russell Wilson (Seattle) vie for the NFC title. (NFL-PLAYOFFS/ (ANALYSIS), expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

GOLF

How much of putting belly ache ahead of 2016?

KAPALUA, Hawaii - Less than a year remains before PGA Tour players will have to accept a ban by golf's rulemakers on long putters being anchored to the body and South African Tim Clark is among those who expect "some challenges along the way". (GOLF-PGA/ANCHORING (FEATURE), expect by 2300 GMT/6 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 550 words)

PGA Tour: Hyundai Tournament of Champions (to 12)

Matsuyama, Walker share lead heading into final round

KAPALUA, Hawaii - Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and American Jimmy Walker head a tightly bunched leaderboard by two shots going into the final round at the Kapalua Resort after finishing level at 17-under-par 202. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect end-of-day lead by 0200 GMT/9 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Oregon plays Ohio State for national title

The high-flying Oregon Ducks take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first College Football Playoff national championship game at the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas. (COLLEGE FOOTBALL-CHAMPIONSHIP/ (PIX), expect by 0530 GMT/12:30 AM ET, 300 words)

NBA

Rockets take on struggling Nets

The Southwest Division-leading Houston Rockets go for a fourth win in a row when they visit the Brooklyn Nets, who have lost their last five games, in one of the four games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NHL

Lightning try to make it four in row

Eastern Conference leaders the Tampa Bay Lightning, winners of three in a row, visit the Philadelphia Flyers in one of the three games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

MOTOR RACING

Dakar Rally (to 17)

Copy on merit

- - - - (Europe desk editor: Ed Osmond)