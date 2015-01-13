Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday:

SOCCER

English FA Cup third round replays (1945 GMT kickoff)

Bristol City (III) v Doncaster Rovers (III)

Chesterfield (III) v Scunthorpe United (III)

West Ham United v Everton

Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) v Fulham (II)

LONDON - Former winners West Ham United and Everton clash at Upton Park after the first match ended 1-1. Third tier Bristol City or Donacaster Rovers await the winners in round four (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP, 300 words, expect by 2145 GMT/4.45 PM ET)

King's Cup

Espanyol v Valencia (1900)

Levante v Malaga (2100)

Valencia, Malaga on course to secure quarter-final berths

MADRID - Valencia have a 2-1 advantage over Espanyol from last week's first leg and would likely face Sevilla in the quarter-finals, while Malaga are 2-0 up on Levante and on course for a last-eight clash against Athletic Bilbao. (SOCCER-SPAIN/CUP expect by 2100 GMT/4 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

Italian Cup (last 16)

AC Milan v Sassuolo (2000)

French League Cup quarter-finals (to 14)

Asian Cup, Australia (to 31)

Australia sweep into quarter-finals with 4-0 win over Oman

SYDNEY - Hosts Australia swept into the quarter-finals of the Asian Cup with a 4-0 hammering of Oman that ensured South Korea also go through from Group A. (SOCCER-ASIA/M10 (PIX), moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

'Lucky' South Korea no Asian Cup contenders, says Coach

CANBERRA - A "lucky" win over Kuwait failed to lift the spirits of South Korea coach Uli Stielike, who said his out-of-form and injury-hit team should no longer be considered Asian Cup title contenders. (SOCCER-ASIA/M9 (PIX), moved, 400 words)

GOLF

McIlroy keeps mystery goals for 2015 hidden in back pocket

DUBAI - Rory McIlroy's goals for 2015 are tucked away in his back pocket, scribbled on a boarding pass during a flight from Dublin to Dubai, and the world number one will not look at them again until his season is over in December.(GOLF-EUROPEAN/MCILROY, moved, by Matt Smith, 400 words)

ALPINE SKIING

World Cup: Women's Slalom, Flachau, Austria

FLACHAU, Austria - American Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin seeks her third World Cup slalom victory in successsion in a night event in Flachau. (ALPINE SKIING/ expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)

TENNIS

ATP: Auckland Open, New Zealand (to 17)

ATP/WTA: Sydney International, Australia (to 17)

WTA: Hobart International, Australia (to 18)

MOTOR RACING

Dakar Rally (to 17)

