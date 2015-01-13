Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday (Adds North American entries):

SOCCER

English FA Cup third round replays (1945 GMT kickoff)

Bristol City (III) v Doncaster Rovers (III)

Chesterfield (III) v Scunthorpe United (III)

West Ham United v Everton

Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) v Fulham (II)

LONDON - Former winners West Ham United and Everton clash at Upton Park after the first match ended 1-1. Third tier Bristol City or Donacaster Rovers await the winners in round four (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP, 300 words, expect by 2145 GMT/4.45 PM ET)

King's Cup

Espanyol v Valencia (1900)

Levante v Malaga (2100)

Valencia, Malaga on course to secure quarter-final berths

MADRID - Valencia have a 2-1 advantage over Espanyol from last week's first leg and would likely face Sevilla in the quarter-finals, while Malaga are 2-0 up on Levante and on course for a last-eight clash against Athletic Bilbao. (SOCCER-SPAIN/CUP expect by 2100 GMT/4 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

Italian Cup (last 16)

AC Milan v Sassuolo (2000)

French League Cup quarter-finals (to 14)

Asian Cup, Australia (to 31)

Australia sweep into quarter-finals with 4-0 win over Oman

SYDNEY - Hosts Australia swept into the quarter-finals of the Asian Cup with a 4-0 hammering of Oman that ensured South Korea also go through from Group A. (SOCCER-ASIA/M10 (PIX), moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

'Lucky' South Korea no Asian Cup contenders, says Coach

CANBERRA - A "lucky" win over Kuwait failed to lift the spirits of South Korea coach Uli Stielike, who said his out-of-form and injury-hit team should no longer be considered Asian Cup title contenders. (SOCCER-ASIA/M9 (PIX), moved, 400 words)

NBA

Duncan's Spurs seek third straight win

Tim Duncan and the defending champion San Antonio Spurs shoot for their third consecutive victory when they visit the Washington Wizards in one of the seven games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

NHL

Streaking Preds look to take over first place

The Nashville Predators will try to gain sole possession of first overall when they seek a fourth consecutive victory versus the visiting Colorado Avalanche in one of the 10 games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

GOLF

McIlroy keeps mystery goals for 2015 hidden in back pocket

DUBAI - Rory McIlroy's goals for 2015 are tucked away in his back pocket, scribbled on a boarding pass during a flight from Dublin to Dubai, and the world number one will not look at them again until his season is over in December.(GOLF-EUROPEAN/MCILROY, moved, by Matt Smith, 400 words)

ALPINE SKIING

World Cup: Women's Slalom, Flachau, Austria

FLACHAU, Austria - American Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin seeks her third World Cup slalom victory in successsion in a night event in Flachau. (ALPINE SKIING/ expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)

TENNIS

ATP: Auckland Open, New Zealand (to 17)

ATP/WTA: Sydney International, Australia (to 17)

WTA: Hobart International, Australia (to 18)

MOTOR RACING

Dakar Rally (to 17)

