SOCCER

Premier League (1500 unless stated)

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Burnley v Crystal Palace

Leicester City v Stoke City

Queens Park Rangers v Manchester United

Swansea City v Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland

Newcastle United v Southampton (1730)

Chelsea visit Swansea eyeing five-point lead at the top

LONDON - Chelsea visit Swansea City knowing a win would put them five points clear of Premier League title rivals Manchester City, who host Arsenal on Sunday, while third-placed Southampton are at Newcastle United in the late game. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect from 1700 GMT/12 AM ET, 650 words)

La Liga

Real Sociedad v Rayo Vallecano (1500)

Valencia v Almeria (1700)

Villarreal v Athletic Bilbao (1900)

Espanyol v Celta Vigo (2100)

Valencia eye Sevilla's fourth spot before Almeria visit

MADRID - Valencia will climb above Sevilla into fourth if they avoid defeat at home to Almeria but if they lose they could be hauled in by sixth-placed Villarreal, who host struggling Athletic Bilbao. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

Serie A

Empoli v Inter Milan (1700)

Palermo v AS Roma (1945)

Roma face tricky trip to Palermo, Inter visit Empoli

MILAN - Second-placed AS Roma have a difficult match at Palermo while Roberto Mancini's Inter Milan visit Empoli in Serie A. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect from 1930 GMT/2:30 PM ET, by Jacopo Lomonaco, 400 words)

Ligue 1

Racing Lens v Olympique Lyon (1600)

Monaco v Nantes (1900)

Caen v Stade de Reims (1900)

FC Lorient v Lille (1900)

Metz v Montpellier HSC (1900)

Toulouse v Bastia (1900)

Lyon bid to stretch lead to four points at Lens

PARIS - Olympique Lyonnais can extend their lead to four points if they win at second-bottom RC Lens. (SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 300 words)

Dutch Championship (1845 unless stated)

PEC Zwolle v NAC Breda (1730)

ADO Den Haag v SC Cambuur

AZ Alkmaar v FC Dordrecht

Vitesse Arnhem v PSV Eindhoven (1945)

Asian Cup (to Jan 31)

South Korea top Group A

BRISBANE - South Korea upset Australia 1-0 to top Group A and Oman beat Kuwait 1-0. (SOCCER-ASIA/ (PIX), moved, by Julian Linden)

Asian Cup a chance for Abdulrahman to enhance reputation

United Arab Emirates playmaker Omar Abdulrahman has blossomed from "child prodigy" into one of the region's most exciting talents and the Asian Cup is proving the ideal stage for the 23-year-old to enhance his reputation. (SOCCER-ASIA/EMIRATES (PIX), moved, by Sudipto Ganguly, 450 words)

African Nations Cup

Equatorial Guinea v Congo (1600)

Burkina Faso v Gabon (1900)

Tournament Cup kicks off in Equatorial Guinea

BATA, Equatorial Guinea - Emergency hosts Equatorial Guinea have had to hastily assemble a side for the 30th edition of the Nations Cup which starts when they face Congo followed by Burkina Faso v Gabon. (SOCCER-NATIONS/ (PIX, TV), expect from 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

TENNIS

Australian Open (from 19)

Older, wiser Federer not sure if playing 'best' tennis

MELBOURNE - Roger Federer doubts he is playing his 'best ever' tennis but is convinced that at 33, he is playing smarter and taking better care of himself as he looks to win a fifth Australian Open title. (TENNIS-OPEN/FEDERER (PIX), moved, by Greg Stutchbury, 450 words)

Doubtful Nadal rules out Australian Open glory

MELBOURNE - Rafa Nadal has downplayed his chances of winning the Australian Open, saying his back remains a concern and he lacks confidence from having little match practice in the lead-up. (TENNIS-OPEN/NADAL (PIX), moved, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

Slow-starting Serena wants title 'more than anyone else'

MELBOURNE - Serena Williams enters the Australian Open as a strong favourite to lift the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup but is all too aware that a sixth Melbourne Park title has now eluded her for five years. (TENNIS-OPEN/SERENA (PIX), moved, by Greg Stutchbury, 450 words)

ATP: Sydney International

Qualifiers Kukushkin and Troicki contest Sydney final

SYDNEY - Kazakh Mikhail Kukushkin, who has yet to concede this week, plays Serbian Viktor Troicki, who is still battling his way up the rankings after his doping ban, in a final between two qualifiers at the Olympic Tennis Centre. (TENNIS-SYDNEY/, expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 300 words)

ATP: Auckland Open, Auckland

Vesely hammers Mannarino to win maiden title in Auckland

WELLINGTON - Czech Jiri Vesely came out on top in a battle of left-handed qualifiers to claim his maiden ATP tour title with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Frenchman Adrian Mannarino at the Auckland Open. (TENNIS-AUCKLAND/, moved, 300 words)

WTA: Hobart International

Briton Watson beats qualifier Brengle to win Hobart title

Britain's Heather Watson defied the Tasmanian wind to secure her second WTA title with a 6-3 6-4 victory over American qualifier Madison Brengle in the final of the Hobart International. (TENNIS-HOBART/, moved, 300 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Sony Open, Honolulu, Hawaii (to 18)

Rookie Thomas shoots 61 to share Sony Open lead

PGA Tour rookie Justin Thomas carded nine-under-par 61 to charge into a share of the lead with fellow Americans Matt Kuchar and Webb Simpson after the second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii. (GOLF-PGA/, moved, 400 words)

European Tour: Abu Dhabi Championship, UAE (to 18)

Kaymer bids to hold off charging McIlroy

ABU DHABI - Overnight leader Martin Kaymer bids to stave off the challenge of world number one Rory McIlroy. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, EXPECT BY 1400 gmt/9 AM ET, by Matt Smith, 400 words)

ABU DHABI 0 Rickie Fowler admitted he is struggling for rhythm after slumping to a third-round 73 at Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship on Saturday which left him among the tournament's also-rans. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/FOWLER (INTERVIEW), moved, by Matt Smith, 400 words)

ALPINE SKIING

World Cup: Women's Downhill, Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy

Men's Downhill, Wengen, Switzerland

GOLF

PGA Tour: Sony Open, Honolulu, Hawaii (to 18)

Americans Justin Thomas, Matt Kuchar and Webb Simpson lead by two strokes starting the third round at Waialae. (GOLF-PGA/, expect end-of-day lead by 0600 GMT/1 AM ET, 400 words)

NBA

Division leaders square off in games at Memphis and Chicago

The Portland Trail Blazers call on the Memphis Grizzlies and the Atlanta Hawks visit the Chicago Bulls in a pair of clashes involving division leaders that are among eight games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 700 words)

NHL

Predators take West lead to Detroit

The Western Conference leading Nashville Predators visit the Detroit Red Wings and the New York Islanders play at the Montreal Canadiens in a key Eastern matchup in two of the 12 games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

