Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday

SOCCER

Premier League

West Ham United v Hull City (1330)

Manchester City v Arsenal (1600)

Man City bid to close gap at the top with win over Arsenal

LONDON - Manchester City aim to move back within two points of Premier league leaders Chelsea with a win over Arsenal, who they beat 6-3 at the Etihad last season, after European hopefuls West Ham United host struggling Hull City.

La Liga (2000 unless stated)

Atletico Madrid v Granada CF (1600)

Deportivo Coruna v Barcelona (1800)

Elche v Levante

Sevilla v Malaga

Real see off Getafe thanks to Ronaldo double

MADRID - Real Madrid moved four points clear of Barcelona at the top of La Liga with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring either side of a Gareth Bale strike in a 3-0 win at Getafe.

Serie A (1400 unless stated)

Lazio v Napoli (1130)

AC Milan v Atalanta Bergamo

Cesena v Torino

Chievo Verona v Fiorentina

Genoa v Sassuolo

Parma v Sampdoria

Udinese v Cagliari

Juventus v Verona (1945)

Juve target five-point lead over Roma, Lazio host Napoli

MILAN - Juventus can open a five-point gap over second-placed Roma in the Serie A title race with a home win against mid-table Verona in the late game, while third face fourth when Lazio welcome Napoli in the early kick off leading by a point in the race for a Champions League spot.

Ligue 1

Paris St Germain v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC (1300)

Stade Rennes v St Etienne (1600)

Olympique Marseille v En Avant Guingamp (2000)

Marseille aim to move back within a point of Lyon

PARIS - Olympique Marseille can cut Olympique Lyonnais's Ligue 1 lead to a point with a home win over mid-table En Avant Guingamp while champions Paris St Germain, seven points off the pace, host third-bottom Evian Thonon Gaillard.

Dutch Championship (1330 unless stated)

Willem II Tilburg v Go Ahead Eagles Deventer (1130)

Utrecht v Heerenveen

Feyenoord v Twente Enschede

Heracles Almelo v Excelsior (1545)

Asian Cup (to Jan 31)

Uzbeks Saudi Arabia to reach Asian Cup quarters

MELBOURNE - Uzbekistan beat Saudi Arabia 3-1 to leapfrog their opponents and advance to the quarter-finals of the Asian Cup as runners-up of Group B.

Nekounam remains heartbeat of Iran team

BRISBANE - Age may be catching up with Javad Nekounam but the milestones keep on coming for the veteran Iranian captain, who remains the heart and soul of his team at the Asian Cup.

African Nations Cup

DR Congo v Zambia (1600)

Cape Verde Islands v Tunisia (1900)

Cape Verde pose threat to trio of former title holders

EBEBIYIN, Equatorial Guinea - Three ex-Nations Cup winners, including DR Congo versus Zambia, kick off the Group B campaign at the 5,000-seater Nuevo Estadio de Ebebiyin but upstarts Cape Verde Islands, who face Tunisia, pose the biggest threat after a strong run in the qualifiers.

TENNIS

Australian Open, Melbourne (to Feb 1)

Federer and Nadal launch Melbourne Park campaigns

MELBOURNE - Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer open their campaigns on day one of the year's first grand slam, with favourite Serena Williams and second seed Maria Sharapova highlighting women's action

Stan 'the Man' not daring to dream at Melbourne Park

MELBOURNE - One of the first orders of business for Stan Wawrinka on his return to Melbourne Park last week was to see the photo of himself holding the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup on the 'Walk of Champions' under the Rod Laver Arena centre court.

Raonic, Bouchard carry hopes of Great White North

MELBOURNE - Eugenie Bouchard and Milos Raonic may represent the best hopes of Canada's first grand slam singles champion but their relative successes have had little impact upon each other, according to Raonic.

Injured Del Potro out of Australian Open

MELBOURNE - Former U.S. Open champion Juan Martin del Potro has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to a lingering wrist injury that he was concerned could cause him further damage if he played the season opening grand slam.

GOLF

PGA Tour: Sony Open, Honolulu, Hawaii

Defending champion Jimmy Walker will carry a two-stroke advantage into the final round of the Sony Open at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.

European Tour: Abu Dhabi Championship, UAE (to 18)

France's Stal seals unlikely win after Kaymer capitulates

ABU DHABI - France's Gary Stal dispatched a final round 65 to snatch an unlikely victory at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship as overnight leader Martin Kaymer blew a mid-round 10 stroke lead.

CRICKET

South Africa v West Indies, second ODI, Johannesburg

De Villiers smashes fastest ODI ton in 31 balls

AB de Villiers took 31 balls to smash the fastest century in one-day internationals as South Africa posted 439 for two wickets, their highest team total in this format, in the second ODI against West Indies at the Wanderers.

ODI tri-series in Australia (to Feb 1)

Australia beat India to signal World Cup ambitions

MELBOURNE - Australia beat world champions India by four wickets in a thrilling ODI at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, overcoming a late mini-collapse to win with just six balls remaining.

ALPINE SKIING

Vonn equals record with 62nd World Cup win

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy - American Lindsey Vonn equalled Austrian Annemarie Moser-Proell's 35-year-old record of 62 women's Alpine skiing World Cup victories when she won a downhill in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

NFL

Conference championships

Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks

Packers stand in way of Seahawks' return to Super Bowl

SEATTLE - The Seahawks try to become the first team in a decade to play in back-to-back Super Bowls when the defending champions tackle Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in the NFC title game in rainy Seattle.

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots

Patriots bid for record-tying eighth Super Bowl appearance

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts - The New England Patriots look to gain a record-tying eighth Super Bowl appearance when Tom Brady leads the AFC's top seed against Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts in the conference title game.

NBA

Spurs looking to make move with win over Jazz

The San Antonio Spurs, an uncustomary fourth in the Southwest Division, go for a third consecutive win when the Utah Jazz visit in one of three games on the National Basketball Association schedule.

NHL

Penguins out to end slump against Rangers

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins, losers of three of their last five games, try to rebound against the visiting New York Rangers in one of the four games on the National Hockey League schedule.

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues.

