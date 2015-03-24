Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday:

CRICKET

World Cup (to 29)

Elliott six brings New Zealand epic victory

AUCKLAND - New Zealand's Grant Elliott struck Dale Steyn for six to give the World Cup co-hosts an epic four-wicket victory with a ball to spare in their semi-final at Eden Park. (CRICKET-WORLD/SEMI-1 (UPDATE 1, pix), moved, by Greg Stutchbury and John Mehaffey, 400 words)

Australia v India

Finch reckons he's close to the 'big one'

SYDNEY - Opener Aaron Finch knows he's the one Australian batsman struggling for runs ahead of Thursday's World Cup semi-final against India but, ever confident, thinks a big innings is just around the corner. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/FINCH, moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

SOCCER

UEFA loves FIFA dearly, says re-elected Platini

VIENNA - Michel Platini was re-elected by acclamation as UEFA president for a third term on Tuesday and immediately told Congress delegates not to believe everything they heard about the confederation's relationship with FIFA. (SOCCER-UEFA/PLATINI (PIX, TV), moved, by Mike Collett, 400 words)

Elections will also take place for other FIFA and UEFA committees while FIFA president Sepp Blatter, opposed by many European nations as he seeks a fifth term of office, will address delegates. (SOCCER-UEFA/CONGRESS (PIX, TV), sidebars on merit by Mike Collett and Brian Homewood, 400 words)

We will have spot news on merit ahead of this week's Euro 2016 qualifiers and international friendlies. (SOCCER-EURO/, SOCCER-FRIENDLY/)

NBA

Nash reflects on his stellar career

EL SEGUNDO, California - Canadian point guard Steve Nash, an eight-times All-Star who was twice honored as the NBA's most valuable player, talks about his decision at the weekend to retire from competitive basketball at the age of 41. (NBA-LAKERS/NASH (PIX), expect by 2330 GMT/7:30 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)

Streaking Warriors look to pad league lead

The first-placed Golden State Warriors look to extend the league's longest active winning streak to six games when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers in one of the six games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 600 words)

NHL

Kings set for pivotal clash with Rangers

The Stanley Cup champion Los Angeles Kings will try to bolster their playoff hopes when they clash with the red-hot New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden in one of the eight games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

ARCHERY

'Archery's Neymar' eager to hit Rio Games target

MARICA - He has already been dubbed "Archery's Neymar" and now 17-year-old Marcus Vinicius D'Almeida is being tipped to be one of Brazil's top medal prospects at next year's Rio Olympics. (OLYMPICS-BRAZIL/ARCHERY (PIX, TV), moved, by Andrew Downie, 650 words)

CYCLING

Tour of Catalunya, Spain (to 29)

Copy on merit

Tour of Catalunya, Spain (to 29)

Copy on merit