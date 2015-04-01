Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Euro qualifying campaign wide open after finals expansion

LONDON - UEFA's decision to expand the European championship finals from 16 to 24 teams in France next year has breathed new life into the qualifying competition which is wide open as it reaches the halfway stage. (SOCCER-EUROPE/ANALYSIS (PIX), moving shortly, by Mike Collett, 600 words)

- - - -

GOLF

Ko, former champion Park discuss prospects at Mission Hills

RANCHO MIRAGE, California - We continue our build-up to this week's ANA Inspiration at Mission Hills Country Club where New Zealand's world number one Lydia Ko and second-ranked South Korean Park In-bee, the 2013 champion, are scheduled to hold news conferences ahead of Thursday's opening round in the first women's major of the season. (GOLF-LPGA/ (PIX), expect first story by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Miami Open (to 5)

Murray seeks berth in semi-finals

MIAMI - Third-seed Andy Murray faces Austria's Dominic Thiem and Czech Tomas Berdych battles Argentine Juan Monaco in quarter-final action at Key Biscayne. In the women's event, world number one Serena Williams faces Germany's Sabine Lisicki for a spot in the semi-finals. (TENNIS-MIAMI/ (PIX), expect first copy 2300 GMT/7PM ET, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

- - - -

NBA

Bulls pay visit to Bucks

The Chicago Bulls, looking to narrow the gap on the second-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers, take a three-game win streak into their clash with the host Milwaukee Bucks in one of the 12 games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 800 words)

- - - -

NHL

Crosby's Penguins host rival Flyers

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins shoot for their third consecutive victory when they host the division rival Philadelphia Flyers in one of the four games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

