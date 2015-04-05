Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday:

SOCCER

Premier League

Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur (1230)

Sunderland v Newcastle United (1500)

Tottenham bid to keep in touch with top four

LONDON - Tottenham seek to keep alive their hopes of a top-four finish when they travel to relegation-threatened Burnley, while Sunderland host Newcastle in the Tyne-Wear derby. SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1430 GMT/10:30 AM ET, by Martyn Herman, 400 words)

La Liga

Real Madrid v Granada (1000)

Valencia v Villarreal (1500)

Getafe v Deportivo La Coruna (1700)

Celta Vigo v Barcelona 1900)

Barca look to extend winning streak, Real host Granada

MADRID - Leaders Barcelona look to stretch their winning streak to eight matches when they play at mid-table Celta Vigo after Real Madrid, four points behind Barca in second, host struggling Granada. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX) expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

Ligue 1

Bordeaux v Lens (1300)

Nantes v Caen (1600)

Olympique Marseille v Paris St Germain (2000)

PSG aim to regain top spot against Marseille

PARIS - Champions Paris St Germain travel to bitter rivals Olympique de Marseille for a potentially decisivie clash in the title race. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

Bundesliga

Augsburg v Schalke 04 (1330)

Herthan Berlin v Paderborn (1530)

Schalke 04 bid to keep slim Champions League hopes alive

BERLIN - Schalke 04 travel to rivals Augsburg with both teams battling to keep an outside chance for a Champions League spot alive. (SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect by 1530 GMT/1130 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

Dutch League

AZ Alkmaar v Feyenoord (1030)

Utrecht v Ajax Amsterdam (1030)

Excelsior v ADO Den Haag (1230)

SC Cambuur v Go Ahead Eagles Deventer (1445)

Ajax Amsterdam hope to keep pressure on leaders

AMSTERDA - Second-placed Ajax Amsterdam are struggling to keep their title hopes alive and need to win for the first time in six years at Utrecht to sustain their momentum. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 250 words)

RUGBY UNION

Champions Cup quarter-finals

Racing Metro v Saracens

Toulon v Wasps

Toulon continue hat trick bid against Wasps

PARIS - Toulon continue the defence of their European title when they host Wasps in the quarter-finals after Racing Metro take on Saracens. (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONS/, expect by 1345 GMT/9:45 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

CYCLING

Tour of Flanders wide open

OUDENAARDE, Belgium - In the absence of Tom Boonen and Fabian Cancellara, the Tour of Flanders, the second of five 'Monument' classics, will be a wide open race. (CYCLING-FLANDERS/, expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, 400 words)

GOLF

McIlroy's grand slam bid sets up tasty Masters

With a seven-part package consisting of an overall preview of the year's first major, a look at world number one Rory McIlroy, a history of the tournament, hole-by-hole descriptions, tournament statistics, facts and figures and a list of past champions. (GOLF-MASTERS/ (PREVIEW), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 700 words)

SEE ALSO:

(GOLF-MASTERS/MCILROY (FEATURE), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 750 words)

(GOLF-MASTERS/ICONIC, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Andrew Both, 515 words)

(GOLF-MASTERS/COURSE, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 1,250 words)

(GOLF-MASTERS/ (FACTBOX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 360 words)

(GOLF-MASTERS/STATISTICS, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 365 words)

(GOLF-MASTERS/WINNERS, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 260 words)

PGA Tour: Houston Open, Humble, Texas (to 5)

Spieth sets pace at Houston Open

World number four Jordan Spieth seeks to enter the Masters on a high note when he takes a one-stroke lead over three players into the final round in Humble, Texas. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect end-of-day lead by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 400 words)

Ko set for Sorenstam-type career, says swing coach Leadbetter

RANCHO MIRAGE, California - New Zealand's world number one Lydia Ko, a teenage prodigy who has already won six LPGA Tour titles, is on track to have "an Annika Sorenstam-type career", according to esteemed swing coach David Leadbetter. (GOLF-LPGA/KO-LEADBETTER (INTERVIEW, PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 650 words)

LPGA Tour: ANA Inspiration (to 5)

South Korea's Kim leads American Lewis by three

South Korea's Kim Sei-young leads former champion Stacy Lewis by three shots at the ANA Inspiration, the first women's major of the year, heading into the final round at Mission Hills Country Club. (GOLF-LPGA/ (PIX), expect end-of-day lead by 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, 400 words)

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Miami Open (to 5)

Murray challenges dominant Djokovic for Miami title

MIAMI - Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray renew their rivalry in the final of the Miami Open with the Serb looking to extend his dominance over the Scot. (TENNIS-MIAMI/ (PIX), expect first copy by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

NBA

Cavaliers and Bulls clash in divisional showdown

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers square off against the Chicago Bulls in a showdown of the Central Division's top two teams and NBA leaders the Golden State Warriors call on reigning league champions the San Antonio Spurs in two of the seven games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 700 words)

NHL

Blue and Blackhawks offer playoff preview

The St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks, two playoff-bound teams who could meet up in the postseason, face off in the Windy City in one of the five games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 500 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)