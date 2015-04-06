Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Monday:

SOCCER

English Premier League

Crystal Palace v Manchester City (1900)

City need win at Palace to keep up title chase

LONDON - Manchester City will look for a win at Crystal Palace to retake second place and cut the gap on leaders Chelsea back to six points. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Mike Collett, 400 words)

La Liga

Espanyol v Elche (1800)

Hazard and Matic make Chelsea tick, says Melchiot

LONDON - Eden Hazard and Nemanja Matic are the two players who make things tick for Premier League pacesetters Chelsea, according to ex-Stamford Bridge defender Mario Melchiot. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CHELSEA-MELCHIOT (INTERVIEW), moved, by Tony Jimenez, 700 words)

GOLF

Day and Kaymer prepare for year's first major

AUGUSTA, Georgia - We continue our build-up to this week's Masters at Augusta National, the first of the year's four majors, where American left-hander Bubba Watson will defend his title. Australian Jason Day, who has recorded top-three finishes at the Masters twice in the last four years, and U.S. Open champion Martin Kaymer of Germany are scheduled to hold news conferences. (GOLF-MASTERS/ (PIX), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, Steve Keating, Larry Fine and Andrew Both, 400 words

Frozen in time, Masters conjures a golf heaven

AUGUSTA, Georgia - Golfers glide along as if walking on air and the crowd is polite and smiling at Augusta National Golf Club, where time stands still like a Norman Rockwell study of bygone days when the Masters rolls around. (GOLF-MASTERS/ATMOSPHERE, moved, by Larry Fine, 650 words)

Struggling Tiger faces greatest challenge - Leadbetter

AUGUSTA, Georgia - If former world number one Tiger Woods can resurrect his game from the astonishing depths he has plunged in recent months, it would be his greatest achievement in a stellar career, says respected swing coach David Leadbetter. (GOLF-MASTERS/WOODS-LEADBETTER (INTERVIEW), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 550 words)

BASEBALL

Mariners and Angels meet in early AL West showdown

The Seattle Mariners face the visiting Los Angeles Angels in an intriguing American League West matchup while the Washington Nationals, expected to be one of the top teams in the National League, are at home to the New York Mets in two of the 14 games on the schedule for the first full day of Major League Baseball's new season. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NBA

Trail Blazers clash with playoff-seeking Nets

The playoff-bound Portland Trail Blazers visit the Brooklyn Nets, who are in the running for an Eastern Conference postseason spot, in the only game on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 250 words)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Upset kings Wisconsin face Duke for collegiate title

The Wisconsin Badgers, who ended Kentucky's perfect season on Saturday in the NCAA Final Four, take on the Duke Blue Devils, led by American Olympic coach Mike Krzyzewski, for the U.S. collegiate national championship in Indianapolis. (BASKETBALL-NCAA/ (PIX), expect by 0345 GMT/11:45 PM ET, 300 words)

NHL

Kings, Canucks seek to stay in playoff race

The Los Angeles Kings, the reigning Stanley Cup champions, visit the Vancouver Canucks as both teams bid for berths in this year's playoffs in one of the five games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

TENNIS

ATP: Casablanca Grand Prix, Morocco (to 12)

Men's Clay Court Championship, Houston, U.S. (to 12)

WTA: Katowice Open, Poland (to 12) Family Circle Cup, Charleston, U.S. (to 12)

