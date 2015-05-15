Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday:

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Italian Open, Rome (to 17)

Djokovic v Nishikori highlights action in Rome

Roger Federer will face Tomas Berdych while top seed Novak Djokovic takes on fifth seed Kei Nishikori for a place in the Italian Open semi-finals. In the women's draw second seed Simona Halep will be up against Romanian qualifier Alexandra Dulgheru. (TENNIS-ROME/, expect by 1500, 400 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Giro d'Italia (to 31)

Doubts over race leader Contador after crash

ROME - Spain's Alberto Contador is the overall leader by two seconds but having dislocated his shoulder in a pile-up at the end of Thursday's stage he must wait until the start of Friday's 264km seventh stage -- the longest in this year's race -- to find out if he can continue in the Giro d'Italia. (CYCLING-GIRO/, expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

English Championship playoffs, semi-final, second leg

Middlesbrough (2) v Brentford (1)

Middlesbrough, who are looking to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2009, take a one-goal lead into the second leg of their playoff semi-final against Brentford. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/PLAYOFF, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

We bring you all the latest news ahead of the weekend's European matches including the managers' news conferences.

- - - -

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP: France, Le Mans (to 17)

Copy on merit

- - - -

ATHLETICS

Doha Diamond League, Qatar

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship, Charlotte (to 17)

Streb leads by one at Quail Hollow

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina - American Robert Streb goes into the second round at Quail Hollow Club with a one-stroke lead over compatriots Patrick Reed and Kevin Chappell after firing a seven-under-par 65 on Thursday. World number one Rory McIlroy opened with a 70. (GOLF-PGA/, expect first lead by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Andrew Both, 400 words)

- -

LPGA Tour: Kingsmill Championship, Williamsburg, Virginia (to 17)

Frenchwoman Klatten one ahead at Kingsmill

Unheralded Joanna Klatten of France takes a one-shot lead over former major winners Morgan Pressel and Pat Hurst, and their fellow American Alison Lee, into the second round after opening with a six-under-par 65 at the Kingsmill Resort. New Zealand's world number one Lydia Ko trails by six strokes. (GOLF-LPGA/ (PIX), expect end-of-day lead by 2330 GMT/7.30 PM ET, 350 words)

European Tour: Spanish Open, Barcelona (to 17)

Copy on merit

- - - -

SWIMMING

Phelps back in action in Charlotte

Michael Phelps takes his next step toward an Olympic return at the 2016 Rio Games when he competes in the 100-metres butterfly and 200m freestyle at the Arena Pro Swim Series meet in Charlotte, North Carolina. (SWIMMING-USA/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

NHL

Stanley Cup playoffs down to four teams

The top-seeded New York Rangers will battle the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Chicago Blackhawks will play the Anaheim Ducks in the two conference finals. We look ahead to the third round of the Stanley Cup playoffs with a four-part package consisting of an overall preview, a factbox each of the Eastern Conference teams and Western Conference teams and a schedule of games. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/ (PREVIEW), expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 400 words)

SEE ALSO: (NHL-PLAYOFFS/EAST, expect by 1600 GMT/3:30 PM ET, 175 words) (NHL-PLAYOFFS/WEST, expect by 1600 GMT/3:30 PM ET, 175 words) (NHL-PLAYOFFS/SCHEDULE, expect by 1600 GMT/3:30 PM ET, 140 words)

- - - -

NBA

Wizards face do-or-die game versus Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks try to secure their passage to the Eastern Conference final when they take a 3-2 series lead into Game Six of their best-of-seven series with the host Washington Wizards. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/WIZARDS (PIX), expect by 0245 GMT/10:45 PM ET, 250 words)

- -

Grizzlies host Warriors with season on the line

The Memphis Grizzlies try to keep their season alive when they host the top-seeded Golden State Warriors, needing a win to force a decisive seventh game in their Western Conference semi-final. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/GRIZZLIES (PIX), expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, 250 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Astros' pitcher puts perfect record on the line

Houston Astros left-hander Dallas Keuchel tries to keep his perfect start to the season intact when he puts his 4-0 record on the line versus the visiting Toronto Blue Jays in one of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

