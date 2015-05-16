Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League (1400 unless stated)

Burnley v Stoke City

Queens Park Rangers v Newcastle United

Sunderland v Leicester City

Tottenham Hotspur v Hull City

West Ham United v Everton

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (1630)

Scoring records fall as Saints thrash sorry Villa

LONDON - Southampton thrashed Aston Villa 6-1 in the early kick off before Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard plays his last game at Anfield and the relegation battle resumes with four points separating Villa, Newcastle United, Sunderland and Leicester City, who face each other, and Hull City. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1345 GMT/9:45 AM ET, 650 words)

- -

Bundesliga (1330)

Bayer Leverkusen v Hoffenheim

FC Augsburg v Hanover 96

Mainz v Cologne

Hertha Berlin v Eintracht Frankfurt

Freiburg v Bayern Munich

Schalke 04 v SC Paderborn

VfB Stuttgart v Hamburg SV

VfL Wolfsburg v Borussia Dortmund

Werder Bremen v Borussia Moenchengladbach

Bundesliga relegation battle goes down to the wire

BERLIN - Former champions Hamburg SV and VfB Stuttgart battle to remain in the Bundesliga as any of six clubs could still go down, while Borussia Moenchengladbach aim to book a maiden Champions League group stage spot. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

- -

Serie A

Inter Milan v Juventus (1600)

Sampdoria v Lazio (1845)

Lazio need win at Sampdoria to boost Champions League hopes

MILAN - Third-placed Lazio have a tough match at Sampdoria before AS Roma, a point ahead of their city rivals, play on Sunday as the pair battle for the second automatic Champions League spot as runners-up behind champions Juventus. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 500 words)

- -

Ligue 1 (all 1900 GMT)

Monaco v Metz

En Avant Guingamp v Toulouse

Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v St Etienne

Nantes v FC Lorient

Lille v Olympique Marseille

Montpellier HSC v Paris St Germain

Nice v Racing Lens

Olympique Lyonnais v Girondins Bordeaux

Bastia v Caen

Stade de Reims v Stade Rennes

PSG visit Montpellier with eye on Ligue 1 title

PARIS - Paris St Germain will claim their third Ligue 1 title in a row if they avoid defeat at Montpellier or Olympique Lyonanais fail to beat visitors Girondins Bordeaux. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 500 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

Super rugby round 14 (to 16)

Hurricanes v Chiefs (0735)

Waratahs v Sharks (0940)

Lions v Brumbies (1505)

Cheetahs v Highlanders (1710)

Lions face Brumbies seeking inspiration from comeback win

JOHANNESBURG - The Lions fought back in style to beat the Highlanders last week and will aim for a similarly inspired performance against the high flying ACT Brumbies at Ellis Park. (RUGBY-SUPER/LIONS, expect by 1700 GMT/12PM ET, 200 words)

- -

Cheetahs in search of rare home success

BLOEMFONTEIN - The Cheetahs go in search of a third home win of the season at the Free State Stadium but have only beaten New Zealand's Otago Highlanders once in eight previous meetings. (RUGBY-SUPER/CHEETAHS, expect by 1900 GMT/2PM ET, 200 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Italian Open, Rome (to 17)

Federer faces Wawrinka in all-Swiss semi-final

ROME - Second seed Roger Federer faces eight-seeded compatriot Stanislas Wawrinka in the last four, while top seed Novak Djokovic takes on Spaniard David Ferrer. In the women's draw, Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro beat Simona Halep to reach the final where she will meet twice champion Maria Sharapova or fellow Russian Daria Gavrilova who play later in the second semi. (TENNIS-ROME/, moved with updates to follow, 400 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Giro d'Italia (to 31)

Contador leads as he battles through the pain barrier

ROME - Injured Spaniard Alberto Contador holds a two-second lead over Italian Fabio Aru in the overall standings heading into Saturday's eighth 186 km mountain stage from Fiuggi to Campitello Matese after dislocating his shoulder on Thursday. (CYCLING-GIRO/, expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship, Charlotte (to 17)

Simpson and Streb lead by two at Quail Hollow

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina - Local favourite Webb Simpson and fellow American Robert Streb take a two-stroke lead into the third round at Quail Hollow. World number one Rory McIlroy and five-time major winner Phil Mickelson trail by three shots. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Andrew Both, 400 words)

- -

LPGA Tour: Kingsmill Championship, Williamsburg, Virginia (to 17)

American Lee two ahead at Kingsmill

Alison Lee, an American in her rookie season on the LPGA Tour, leads by two shots over Australian Minjee Lee and France's Perrine Delacour heading into the third round at the Kingsmill Resort. New Zealand's world number one Lydia Ko is seven strokes off the pace. (GOLF-LPGA/ (PIX), expect end-of-day lead by 2330 GMT/7.30 PM ET, 350 words)

- -

European Tour: Spanish Open, Barcelona (to 17)

Viva Espana! Frenchman holds one-shot lead in Barcelona

Frenchman Edouard Espana leads the Spanish Open by one stroke from Argentine Ricardo Gonzalez while South African Darren Fichardt and Michael Hoey of Britain are a further shot back going into the third round. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, by Tim Hanlon, 300 words)

- - - -

SWIMMING

Phelps back in action in Charlotte

Michael Phelps continues his latest step toward an Olympic return at the 2016 Rio Games when he competes in the 200-metres butterfly and 100m backstroke at the Arena Pro Swim Series meet in Charlotte, North Carolina. (SWIMMING-USA/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

HORSE RACING

American Pharoah set for Preakness

Kentucky Derby champion American Pharoah will break from the unfavorable No. 1 post position when he looks to claim the second leg of U.S. thoroughbred racing's Triple Crown in the 1-3/16-mile Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. (HORSERACING-PREAKNESS/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6:30 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

NHL

Rangers open East final versus Lightning

The top-seeded New York Rangers host the Tampa Bay Lightning at Madison Square Garden for the opening game of the best-of-seven Eastern Conference final that will determine which team advances to the Stanley Cup Final. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/RANGERS (PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Dodgers' Grienke looks to extend perfect start

Former Cy Young Award winner Zack Grienke (5-0) looks to keep his unblemished start to the season intact when the right-hander takes the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the visiting Colorado Rockies in one of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP: France, Le Mans (to 17)

Copy on merit

- - - - (Europe desk editor: Ken Ferris)