Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday:
SOCCER
Premier League (1400 unless stated)
Burnley v Stoke City
Queens Park Rangers v Newcastle United
Sunderland v Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur v Hull City
West Ham United v Everton
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (1630)
Scoring records fall as Saints thrash sorry Villa
LONDON - Southampton thrashed Aston Villa 6-1 in the early kick off before Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard plays his last game at Anfield and the relegation battle resumes with four points separating Villa, Newcastle United, Sunderland and Leicester City, who face each other, and Hull City. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1345 GMT/9:45 AM ET, 650 words)
Bundesliga (1330)
Bayer Leverkusen v Hoffenheim
FC Augsburg v Hanover 96
Mainz v Cologne
Hertha Berlin v Eintracht Frankfurt
Freiburg v Bayern Munich
Schalke 04 v SC Paderborn
VfB Stuttgart v Hamburg SV
VfL Wolfsburg v Borussia Dortmund
Werder Bremen v Borussia Moenchengladbach
Bundesliga relegation battle goes down to the wire
BERLIN - Former champions Hamburg SV and VfB Stuttgart battle to remain in the Bundesliga as any of six clubs could still go down, while Borussia Moenchengladbach aim to book a maiden Champions League group stage spot. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)
Serie A
Inter Milan v Juventus (1600)
Sampdoria v Lazio (1845)
Lazio need win at Sampdoria to boost Champions League hopes
MILAN - Third-placed Lazio have a tough match at Sampdoria before AS Roma, a point ahead of their city rivals, play on Sunday as the pair battle for the second automatic Champions League spot as runners-up behind champions Juventus. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 500 words)
Ligue 1 (all 1900 GMT)
Monaco v Metz
En Avant Guingamp v Toulouse
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v St Etienne
Nantes v FC Lorient
Lille v Olympique Marseille
Montpellier HSC v Paris St Germain
Nice v Racing Lens
Olympique Lyonnais v Girondins Bordeaux
Bastia v Caen
Stade de Reims v Stade Rennes
PSG visit Montpellier with eye on Ligue 1 title
PARIS - Paris St Germain will claim their third Ligue 1 title in a row if they avoid defeat at Montpellier or Olympique Lyonanais fail to beat visitors Girondins Bordeaux. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 500 words)
RUGBY
Super rugby round 14 (to 16)
Hurricanes v Chiefs (0735)
Waratahs v Sharks (0940)
Lions v Brumbies (1505)
Cheetahs v Highlanders (1710)
Lions face Brumbies seeking inspiration from comeback win
JOHANNESBURG - The Lions fought back in style to beat the Highlanders last week and will aim for a similarly inspired performance against the high flying ACT Brumbies at Ellis Park. (RUGBY-SUPER/LIONS, expect by 1700 GMT/12PM ET, 200 words)
Cheetahs in search of rare home success
BLOEMFONTEIN - The Cheetahs go in search of a third home win of the season at the Free State Stadium but have only beaten New Zealand's Otago Highlanders once in eight previous meetings. (RUGBY-SUPER/CHEETAHS, expect by 1900 GMT/2PM ET, 200 words)
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Italian Open, Rome (to 17)
Federer faces Wawrinka in all-Swiss semi-final
ROME - Second seed Roger Federer faces eight-seeded compatriot Stanislas Wawrinka in the last four, while top seed Novak Djokovic takes on Spaniard David Ferrer. In the women's draw, Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro beat Simona Halep to reach the final where she will meet twice champion Maria Sharapova or fellow Russian Daria Gavrilova who play later in the second semi. (TENNIS-ROME/, moved with updates to follow, 400 words)
CYCLING
Giro d'Italia (to 31)
Contador leads as he battles through the pain barrier
ROME - Injured Spaniard Alberto Contador holds a two-second lead over Italian Fabio Aru in the overall standings heading into Saturday's eighth 186 km mountain stage from Fiuggi to Campitello Matese after dislocating his shoulder on Thursday. (CYCLING-GIRO/, expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, 300 words)
PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship, Charlotte (to 17)
Simpson and Streb lead by two at Quail Hollow
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina - Local favourite Webb Simpson and fellow American Robert Streb take a two-stroke lead into the third round at Quail Hollow. World number one Rory McIlroy and five-time major winner Phil Mickelson trail by three shots. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Andrew Both, 400 words)
LPGA Tour: Kingsmill Championship, Williamsburg, Virginia (to 17)
American Lee two ahead at Kingsmill
Alison Lee, an American in her rookie season on the LPGA Tour, leads by two shots over Australian Minjee Lee and France's Perrine Delacour heading into the third round at the Kingsmill Resort. New Zealand's world number one Lydia Ko is seven strokes off the pace. (GOLF-LPGA/ (PIX), expect end-of-day lead by 2330 GMT/7.30 PM ET, 350 words)
European Tour: Spanish Open, Barcelona (to 17)
Viva Espana! Frenchman holds one-shot lead in Barcelona
Frenchman Edouard Espana leads the Spanish Open by one stroke from Argentine Ricardo Gonzalez while South African Darren Fichardt and Michael Hoey of Britain are a further shot back going into the third round. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, by Tim Hanlon, 300 words)
SWIMMING
Phelps back in action in Charlotte
Michael Phelps continues his latest step toward an Olympic return at the 2016 Rio Games when he competes in the 200-metres butterfly and 100m backstroke at the Arena Pro Swim Series meet in Charlotte, North Carolina. (SWIMMING-USA/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 300 words)
HORSE RACING
American Pharoah set for Preakness
Kentucky Derby champion American Pharoah will break from the unfavorable No. 1 post position when he looks to claim the second leg of U.S. thoroughbred racing's Triple Crown in the 1-3/16-mile Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. (HORSERACING-PREAKNESS/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6:30 PM ET, 400 words)
NHL
Rangers open East final versus Lightning
The top-seeded New York Rangers host the Tampa Bay Lightning at Madison Square Garden for the opening game of the best-of-seven Eastern Conference final that will determine which team advances to the Stanley Cup Final. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/RANGERS (PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 300 words)
BASEBALL
Dodgers' Grienke looks to extend perfect start
Former Cy Young Award winner Zack Grienke (5-0) looks to keep his unblemished start to the season intact when the right-hander takes the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the visiting Colorado Rockies in one of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 800 words)
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
MOTORCYCLING
MotoGP: France, Le Mans (to 17)
