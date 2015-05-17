Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday:

SOCCER

La Liga (1700)

Atletico Madrid v Barcelona

Cordoba v Rayo Vallecano

Deportivo Coruna v Levante

Elche v Athletic Bilbao

Getafe v Eibar

Espanyol v Real Madrid

Real Sociedad v Granada

Sevilla v Almeria

Valencia v Celta Vigo

Villarreal v Malaga

Barca on brink of title triumph

MADRID - Leaders Barcelona will clinch the title with a game to spare by winning at third-placed Atletico Madrid. Real Madrid, in second, visit Espanyol. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 650 words)

Premier League

Swansea City v Manchester City (1230)

Manchester United v Arsenal (1500)

Arsenal take on United, City look to tighten grip on 2nd

LONDON - Manchester City look to consolidate second place behind champions Chelsea when they travel to Swansea while third takes on fourth when Arsenal visit Manchester United. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1430 GMT/10:30 AM ET, 650 words)

- -

Serie A

Atalanta Bergamo v Genoa (1300)

Cagliari v Palermo (1300)

Torino v Chievo Verona (1300)

Verona v Empoli (1300)

AS Roma v Udinese (1845)

Roma desperate for points at home to Udinese

ROME - AS Roma must beat lowly Udinese to move back into second place above Lazio who took an important step towards taking the second automatic Champions League berth by beating Sampdoria on Saturday. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 500 words)

- -

Dutch championship

ADO Den Haag v PSV Eindhoven

Excelsior v AZ Alkmaar

Dordrecht v Ajax Amsterdam

Heracles Almelo v Go Ahead Eagles Deventer

NAC Breda v Groningen

PEC Zwolle v Feyenoord

SC Cambuur v Willem II Tilburg

Heerenveen v Twente Enschede

Vitesse Arnhem v Utrecht

Final day focus is on battle for Europa League spot

AMSTERDAM - AZ Alkmaar, Feyenoord and Vitesse Arnhem battle for third place, which brings a Europa League spot, on the final day of the season. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect by 1430 GMT/10:30 AM ET, 250 words)

- -

GOLF

European Tour

Spanish Open, Barcelona

Morrison and Howell lead way

BARCELONA - British pair James Morrison and David Howell share the lead on seven-under-par going into the final round at El Prat. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 300 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Italian Open, Rome

Djokovic faces Federer in final

ROME - Top seed Novak Djokovic takes on Roger Federer in the men's final while third seed Maria Sharapova meets Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain in the women's showpiece match. (TENNIS-ROME/, expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Giro d'Italia (to 31)

Contador leads going into ninth stage

Spain's Alberto Contador wears the leader's pink jersey as the Giro enters the ninth day, a hilly 215km ride from Benevento to San Giorgio del Sannio in southern Italy. (CYCLING-GIRO/, expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP: France, Le Mans

World champion Marquez starts on pole

LE MANS, France - Honda's world champion Marc Marquez is on pole with Yamaha's championship leader Valentino Rossi starting back in seventh place. (MOTORCYCLING-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

ATHLETICS

Diamond League meeting, Shanghai

All eyes on high jump at second Diamond meeting

SHANGHAI - After an explosive triple jump lit up the opening Diamond League meeting of the season in Doha, field events could be to the fore again as Mutaz Essa Barshim and Bogdan Bondarenko go into the high jump eyeing Javier Sotomayor's long-standing world record of 2.45 metres. (ATHLETICS-SHANGHAI/, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Ian Chadband, 400 words)

- - - -

BASKETBALL

Real take on Olympiakos for Euroleague title

MADRID - Real Madrid are favourites to clinch a record-extending ninth Euroleague title when they lock horns with triple former winners Olympiakos Piraeus in the final. (BASKETBALL-EUROLEAGUE/, expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by Zoran Milosavljevic, 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship, Charlotte (to 17)

McIlroy leads by four at Quail Hollow

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina - After firing a course record 61 in the third round to establish a four-shot lead, Rory McIlory will try to hold off second-placed Webb Simpson in the final round of the PGA Tour event. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Andrew Both, 400 words)

- -

LPGA Tour: Kingsmill Championship, Williamsburg, Virginia (to 17)

Delacour surges to one-stroke lead over Lee

France's Perrine Delacour heads into the final round of the Kingsmill Championship with a one-stroke lead over American Alison Lee (GOLF-LPGA/ (PIX), expect end-of-day lead by 2330 GMT/7:30 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

SWIMMING

Phelps set to face Lochte in 200 IM

Michael Phelps is expected to duel world record holder Ryan Lochte in the 200 metres individual medley and also swim the 100m freestyle at the Arena Pro Swim Series meet in Charlotte, North Carolina, as he continues his preparations for a return to the Olympics in 2016. (SWIMMING-USA/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

NBA

Clippers, Rockets clash in Game Seven

The visiting Los Angeles Clippers try again to close out the Houston Rockets as they meet in Game Seven of the Western Conference semi-final playoffs after the Rockets came back from a 3-1 deficit to tie the series at three games each. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/ROCKETS (PIX), expect by 2230 GMT/6:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 250 words)

- - - -

NHL

Blackhawks start Western final at Ducks

The Chicago Blackhawks visit the top-seeded Anaheim Ducks for the opening game of their best-of-seven Western Conference playoff series that will send the winner to the Stanley Cup Final. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/DUCKS (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Strasburg bids to boost Nationals, own record

Stephen Strasburg (2-4) tries to get his season back on track when the Washington Nationals, who are locked in a battle with the New York Mets for first place in the National League East, visit the San Diego Padres in one of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

